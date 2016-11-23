The threats started after a news outlet inadvertently showed Ernest Walker’s address and phone number during a segment about the incident at Chili’s, according to Walker’s attorney, Lee Merritt.

Walker went to Chili’s on Veterans Day to get a free burger. He says that a manager there wouldn’t accept proof of his military service after another customer questioned whether Walker had actually served because he was black. Walker said the manager also doubted the validity of his service dog, Barack.

The veteran lifted his cellphone and began filming the exchange with the manager, who grabbed Walker’s leftovers and walked away.

Chili’s apologized to Walker for his experience and put the manager on leave.

After a news report aired, Walker received phone calls from restricted numbers saying “I know where you live” and threats on Facebook, Merritt said. Walker is filing a report with the Ovilla Police Department, Merritt said.

The veteran is still involved in conversations with the restaurant and its parent company, Brinker International, to address the incident, Merritt said. Walker would like Chili’s to help with a campaign to feed veterans, the attorney said.

“We haven’t made a specific monetary demand, and we would like to go beyond a purely financial or fiduciary settlement,” Merritt said.

Walker will be spending Thanksgiving with his family. But on Wednesday, he will be attending a Dallas Mavericks game with other veterans at the invitation of owner Mark Cuban, Merritt said.