The National Weather Service says another inch or two is possible in the Twin Ports, away from the relatively warm waters of Lake Superior, before it stops snowing sometime this afternoon.

A persistent band of light snow remained over the region with heavier amounts falling along the North Shore at mid-morning.

Temperatures will peak in the mid-30s today and for the rest of the week with highs in the upper 20s. The next chance of snow comes early on Monday.

As of 9:30 a.m., the Minnesota State Patrol reported five vehicles in the ditch and a crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 between Sandstone and Moose Lake. The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported I-35 as snow-covered as of 10 a.m., along with other highways including U.S. Highway 2, U.S. Highway 53 and U.S. Highway 169. Highways 2 and 53 in Northwestern Wisconsin also were snow-covered, the Wisconsin DOT reported.

Some snowfall totals reported to the National Weather Service in Duluth through about 10 a.m included:

5.9 inches north of McGregor

5.5 inches near Hinckley

4.7 inches near Moose Lake

4.6 inches north of Duluth

4.5 inches near Mahtowa

4 inches in Bruno

2 inches in Coleraine

2 inches in Cloquet

Here's a roundup of the advisories in effect:

Duluth, Superior, Bayfield, Hinckley, Spooner, Grantsburg

Winter weather advisory in effect until 3 p.m. Total snowfall of 3 to 5 inches expected.

Iron Range, Ely

Winter weather advisory in effect until 3 p.m. Total snowfall of 2 to 4 inches expected.

Grand Rapids, Bigfork, International Falls

Winter weather advisory in effect until 3 p.m. Total snowfall of 1 to 3 inches expected.

Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Grand Marais, Gunflint Trail

Winter weather advisory in effect until 9 p.m. Total snowfall of 3 to 5 inches expected.

Ashland, Hurley, Hayward

Winter weather advisory in effect until 6 p.m. Total snowfall of 2 to 4 inches expected.