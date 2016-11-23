The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported several spinouts on Interstate 35 between Duluth and the Twin Cities as of 6:30 a.m. I-35 was listed as snow-covered, along with other highways including U.S. Highway 2, U.S. Highway 53 and U.S. Highway 169. Highways 2 and 53 in Northwestern Wisconsin also were snow-covered, the Wisconsin DOT reported.

Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches has been reported across much of the Northland through 6:30 a.m. Winter weather advisories remain in effect until later today; some rain may mix in with the snow today, especially near Lake Superior.

One school delay has been reported this morning: The Littlefork-Big Falls school district will start two hours late today (Nov. 23, 2016).

Here's a roundup of the advisories:

Duluth, Superior, Bayfield, Hinckley, Spooner, Grantsburg

Winter weather advisory in effect until 3 p.m. Total snowfall of 3 to 5 inches expected.

Iron Range, Ely

Winter weather advisory in effect until 3 p.m. Total snowfall of 2 to 4 inches expected.

Grand Rapids, Bigfork, International Falls

Winter weather advisory in effect until 3 p.m. Total snowfall of 1 to 3 inches expected.

Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Grand Marais, Gunflint Trail

Winter weather advisory in effect until 9 p.m. Total snowfall of 3 to 5 inches expected.

Ashland, Hurley, Hayward

Winter weather advisory in effect until 6 p.m. Total snowfall of 2 to 4 inches expected.