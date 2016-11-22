Superior considers land sales for housing development

Some of the lots had been taken by tax deed by the county and turned over to the city — including sites where the city had razed buildings, said Jason Serck, economic development, port and planning director.

A recent housing study for Superior and Douglas County identified the need for 1,939 new housing units over the next 10 years county-wide with 934 units needed in the city alone.

"We need to provide these houses; we need to provide this land," Serck said. "We're lacking. These are great sites because they are infill sites." He said because utilities are already available to the sites, it reduces the cost to build on them.

Serck said under the agreements, the timeline for construction would be included in the contract, and a failure to build would result in ownership reverting back to the city.

"We will probably not actually close until there is a building permit or something in the works," Serck said.

Sites the City Council will consider putting up for sale include 2909 E. Eighth St.; 1812 Oakes Ave.; 1017 Fisher Ave.; 2017 Maryland Ave.; 2920 N. 21st St.; 3010 Belknap St.; 3507-3509 N. 17th St.; 1924 N. 53rd St.; and parcels in the vicinity of Oakes Avenue and North 24th Street; and apartment residentially zoned areas in the 400 block of Cumming Avenue; Banks Avenue and North 19th Street; and Oakes Avenue and North 21st Street.

Serck said a couple of the sites could be pulled from the list as offers to sell are out to adjacent property owners who have long cared for the property.

He said all the parcels have been assessed for sale, but some fees associated with the sale of city-owned land would be waived.

Plan Commissioner Dennis Dalbec said he would like to see the city work with the county to identify parcels where the city and county own adjacent lots that could be merged.

Serck said the administration has been doing that and the parcel at 1812 Oakes Ave., is an example. He said the city would use the proceeds of the land sales for its demolition fund.

The Plan Commission approved the proposal that will be considered by the City Council on Dec. 6. If approved, the city plans to start advertising the parcels by mid-December.