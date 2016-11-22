Gobble Gallop takes place Thursday

The kids’ run will start at 9 a.m., the 1-mile run at 9:10 a.m. and the 5K run/walk at 9:30 a.m., with events taking place on London Road and Superior Street. Find more info at gobblegallop.com.

London Road will be closed between 10th and 14th avenues east starting at 7:45 a.m. Superior Street will be closed from Fifth Avenue West to 10th Avenue East at 8:45 a.m.

Detours and parking restrictions will be in place. Access to and from Canal Park and Park Point will be via Fifth Avenue West and the Interstate 35 on-off ramps at Lake Avenue.

Traffic is expected to return to normal by late morning.