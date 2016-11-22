Gobble Gallop takes place Thursday
The annual Gobble Gallop races will take place in Duluth on Thanksgiving morning, and some street closures will be in effect for the event.
The kids’ run will start at 9 a.m., the 1-mile run at 9:10 a.m. and the 5K run/walk at 9:30 a.m., with events taking place on London Road and Superior Street. Find more info at gobblegallop.com.
London Road will be closed between 10th and 14th avenues east starting at 7:45 a.m. Superior Street will be closed from Fifth Avenue West to 10th Avenue East at 8:45 a.m.
Detours and parking restrictions will be in place. Access to and from Canal Park and Park Point will be via Fifth Avenue West and the Interstate 35 on-off ramps at Lake Avenue.
Traffic is expected to return to normal by late morning.