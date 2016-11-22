Blue Angels visit Duluth, and so does a mammoth plane

The 2017 show will mark the first time the event has been held in consecutive years; the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds headlined the 2016 show last July.

The reason for the back-to-back shows is the availability of the Blue Angels for the 2017 event, to be held June 3-4. Tickets are available online at duluthairshow.com.

Speaking of airplanes: One of the world's largest made a stop in Duluth on Tuesday.

The Duluth International Airport shared photos on its Facebook page of an Antonov An-124 — 226 feet long, with a wingspan of 240 feet and a maximum takeoff weight of nearly 900,000 pounds.

It's a Russian plane designed to fit military vehicles and other cargoes into its 120-foot-long hold. Its bigger brother, the An-225, is the largest aircraft in the world.

It's been in Duluth before — including in October 2015 for service with Monaco Air. This time, however, flight tracking websites showed it departing from California bound for Winnipeg, Manitoba — before diverting to Duluth, reportedly for weather reasons.