Blue Angels visit Duluth, and so does a mammoth plane
Representatives of the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels were in Duluth on Tuesday, making preparations for the precision flying team's appearance at next year’s Duluth Air and Aviation Expo.
The 2017 show will mark the first time the event has been held in consecutive years; the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds headlined the 2016 show last July.
The reason for the back-to-back shows is the availability of the Blue Angels for the 2017 event, to be held June 3-4. Tickets are available online at duluthairshow.com.
Speaking of airplanes: One of the world's largest made a stop in Duluth on Tuesday.
The Duluth International Airport shared photos on its Facebook page of an Antonov An-124 — 226 feet long, with a wingspan of 240 feet and a maximum takeoff weight of nearly 900,000 pounds.
It's a Russian plane designed to fit military vehicles and other cargoes into its 120-foot-long hold. Its bigger brother, the An-225, is the largest aircraft in the world.
It's been in Duluth before — including in October 2015 for service with Monaco Air. This time, however, flight tracking websites showed it departing from California bound for Winnipeg, Manitoba — before diverting to Duluth, reportedly for weather reasons.