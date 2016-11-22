Man accused of Superior knifing makes court appearance

Thomas Calvin Harper, 30, faces one count of first degree reckless injury after the Nov. 6 incident, and made his initial appearance in Douglas County Circuit Court on Nov. 11. Cash bond was set at $50,000. Harper remains in custody at the Douglas County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to the alley behind Builder's Saloon, 619 Tower Ave., for a reported fight and possible stabbing at about 2 a.m. Nov. 6. They found Harper lying on the ground with a folding knife about 3 feet away from him. He had facial injuries, and his hands were covered in what appeared to be blood.

Another call was received, reporting a man with a bleeding neck wound. Police responded and talked to the man, who is 22. He reported that he was going to the bathroom in the alley behind the bar when Harper approached him with a knife in his hand.

The victim asked about the knife and told Harper to put it away. Harper did and they started talking, but the knife came back out and Harper put it against the victim's throat, pushing him up against a car. There was a struggle and the pair ended up on the ground. A witness jumped in to help get the knife away from Harper.

Superior police previously said surveillance video from the area shows the altercation, "with two men fighting and one trying to break up the fight. The video also shows the victim of the knifing and the witness leave the scene."

According to the complaint, the victim said he had never seen Harper before the incident. Stitches were required to close the victim's wound, which was about 4 inches long and 1 inch wide.

If convicted, Harper faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. He's due back in court Wednesday.