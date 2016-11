Laurent Gizon, the lead researcher in the recent study, is shown with images of Kepler 11145123, the roundest thing ever found in nature. Credit: Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research, Germany

Anyone who's ever tried to make a perfect snowball has some inkling how difficult it is to create a sphere. Even nature has a hard time of it. But a star discovered by NASA's Kepler Mission, dubbed Kepler 11145123, comes pretty, pretty close. Read post here