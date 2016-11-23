Pressroom Podcast: We made it an entire year

We’ve changed studio spaces, added new voices, recruited more local guests each week and even added a few new segments to keep things fresh.

This week we take a walk down memory lane and highlight some of our favorite guests/topics, share some behind the scenes insider info and discuss where we want to go from here.

Tell us what you think of the podcast and how we can improve it by sending us an email at podcast@duluthnews.com

What we are into this week: The mystery novel “Sharp Objects” by Gillian Flynn, getting back to normal life after the election, and the book “Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery” by Robert Kolker.

Tune in every week to hear Duluth News Tribune reporters Brady Slater, Christa Lawler and Tom Olsen talk about current Duluth and Northland happenings. You can email us at podcast@duluthnews.com. Find the Pressroom Podcast in the iTunes store, or use the RSS feed below to subscribe and have the podcast delivered to your device every Wednesday.

Podcast RSS Feed

Find previous episodes of the podcast here