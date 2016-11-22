The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of Minnesota and northern Wisconsin — including the Twin Ports — through Wednesday afternoon, with freezing rain already occurring in southern Minnesota this morning.

Snowfall is expected to be light in the Northland today, but a total of 2 to 4 inches could fall by Wednesday morning across much of the region. Snow will taper off and end by Thanksgiving Day.

The heaviest snow, up to 6 inches, is expected to fall south of the Twin Ports between Hinckley, the Twin Cities and Eau Claire, Wis.

No snow is expected for the rest of the week. Temperatures are expected to be seasonably mild, with highs in the mid-30s and lows in the mid-20s.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation asks motorists to slow down in snowy conditions and urges drivers to use the 511 traveler information system website and phone app to plan their travel. The system provides road and winter driving conditions for the entire state and links to National Weather Service information. The system is available at www.511mn.org or by dialing 511. Motorists can also download the free 511 app on their smartphones and other mobile devices.