Milaca man killed in head-on crash in Pine County

John Moller was driving a 1996 Buick Park Avenue and traveling west on Minnesota Highway 23 near Brook Park when a 2000 Saturn driven by Dermont Wester, 20, of Cohasset, drove into the oncoming lane and struck Moller’s Buick, the Patrol said.

Wester was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale with serious injuries.

Road conditions were listed as dry at the time of the crash, and there was no alcohol detected in either driver at the scene.