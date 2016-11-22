Temporary closure today at downtown Duluth library
The downtown Duluth Public Library is scheduled to close for about two hours this afternoon because of a planned power outage.
The closure of the main library, 520 W. Superior St., is slated to take place from 2 p.m. to about 4 p.m.
For the safety of our patrons and staff, the building will be closed to the public during the outage," library officials reported in a news release. "The library will reopen as soon as the work is completed."
The closure will not affect the branch libraries. Find more information about library hours at duluthlibrary.org.