Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Temporary closure today at downtown Duluth library

    By News Tribune Today at 6:10 a.m.
    The Duluth Public Library on Superior Street. (file photo / News Tribune)

    The downtown Duluth Public Library is scheduled to close for about two hours this afternoon because of a planned power outage.

    The closure of the main library, 520 W. Superior St., is slated to take place from 2 p.m. to about 4 p.m.

    For the safety of our patrons and staff, the building will be closed to the public during the outage," library officials reported in a news release. "The library will reopen as soon as the work is completed."

    The closure will not affect the branch libraries. Find more information about library hours at duluthlibrary.org.

    Explore related topics:NewsLibrarybooksduluthdowntown
    Advertisement
    randomness