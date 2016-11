Photos & Video: Veterans Day Parade in downtown Duluth

Followed by members of the Coast Guard, Army National Guard Sgt. Ryan Valline begins Friday’s Veterans Day Parade.

World War II veteran Richard Kern sits in one of the military style vehicles included in Friday's Veterans Day Parade in downtown Duluth.

Parade spectators along Superior Street thank veterans for their service during Duluth’s Veterans Day Parade Friday morning.

Photos by Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com