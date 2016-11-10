Wow! Today will feel much colder than Thursday. Thursday, we hit another record high temperature, 64 degrees, tying a record set in 1917. Today, thermometers will plunge into the mid-40s. This is going to be a 20-degree swing and you'll certainly feel the difference. We'll still see plenty of sunshine, but a few clouds are possible too. Temperatures will warm up through the weekend as a southwesterly flow takes over and brings us back intot he mid-50s by Sunday. Bring the jacket today.