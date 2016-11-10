Friday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Feeling much colder today
Wow! Today will feel much colder than Thursday. Thursday, we hit another record high temperature, 64 degrees, tying a record set in 1917. Today, thermometers will plunge into the mid-40s. This is going to be a 20-degree swing and you'll certainly feel the difference. We'll still see plenty of sunshine, but a few clouds are possible too. Temperatures will warm up through the weekend as a southwesterly flow takes over and brings us back intot he mid-50s by Sunday. Bring the jacket today.
7-day forecast:
Today: Happy Veterans Day; High: 44, Low: 34
Saturday: Another beautiful day; High: 50, Low: 25
Sunday: Feeling warmer; High: 55, Low: 37
Monday: A few more clouds; High: 48, Low: 38
Tuesday: Chance of rain north; High: 45, Low: 38
Wednesday: More cloud cover; High: 47, Low: 36
Thursday: Still above average; High: 51, Low: 37