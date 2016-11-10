Vacant house burned in West Duluth

The house was not occupied when Duluth firefighters arrived at 4:21 a.m., to find fire coming out windows on two sides of the main floor, a Duluth Fire Department news release said.

Water lines knocked down the flames and firefighters checked for hidden fires. The Fire Marshal determined the cause on scene, and damages were estimated at $50,000.

A Lincoln Park fire crew brought the first two engines to the scene, confirming no one was living in the house. Twenty firefighters responded to the fire and no injuries were reported.