Thursday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Warm today, cooler for Veterans Day
A cold front will sweep through the Upper Midwest this afternoon, shifting blustery winds to out of the north and northwest. Highs will still climb into the 50s and 60s, and this frontal boundary won't have any rain associated with it. Instead, it will create a few clouds tomorrow night as temperatures drop into the 30s. A much cooler day is anticipated for Veterans Day. Highs will only reach the mid-40s, but morning clouds will once again yield to afternoon sunshine.
-Meteorologist Dan Romano
Seven-day forecast
Thursday: Mostly clear and blustery with high of 60 and low of 43
Friday: A.M. clouds, P.M. sun, with high of 44 and low of 37
Saturday: Clear skies, with high of 52 and low of 27
Sunday: Few passing clouds, with high of 55 and low of 38
Monday: Increasing clouds, with high of 48 and low of 40
Tuesday: Slight chance of showers, with high of 52 and low of 38
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with high of 50 and low of 40