Veterans Day march, ceremony in Duluth on Friday
Duluth's annual Veterans Day observance will take place Friday, with a march through downtown followed by a ceremony at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
Veterans Day honors the service of all U.S. military veterans, and takes place on the anniversary of the end of World War I in 1918.
This year's observance in Duluth will begin at the Depot, 506 W. Michigan St., where doors will open at 9 a.m. ahead of a 10 a.m. lineup for the march.
At 10:15 a.m., veterans will march down Superior Street, across the Lake Avenue viaduct and then to the DECC. All active-duty military personnel and veterans are welcome to march.
The program at the DECC will start at 11 a.m.; the speaker is Cmdr. Erin Williams, commanding officer of the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Duluth.
Bus transportation will be available between the DECC and the Depot starting at 9 a.m.
Military Appreciation Week
ZMC Hotels is sponsoring its third annual Military Appreciation Week in the Twin Ports during the week of Nov. 13-19.
A number of stores, restaurants, hotels and attractions will be offering special discounts and other offers during the week to those with a military ID.
"We want to draw extra attention to those that serve and have served in the area," Janet Fawcett, sales director with ZMC Hotels, said in a news release.
Find a complete listing of discounts and offers — and a link for businesses who want to take part — at zmchotels.com/military.