Veterans Day march, ceremony in Duluth on Friday

Veterans Day honors the service of all U.S. military veterans, and takes place on the anniversary of the end of World War I in 1918.

This year's observance in Duluth will begin at the Depot, 506 W. Michigan St., where doors will open at 9 a.m. ahead of a 10 a.m. lineup for the march.

At 10:15 a.m., veterans will march down Superior Street, across the Lake Avenue viaduct and then to the DECC. All active-duty military personnel and veterans are welcome to march.

The program at the DECC will start at 11 a.m.; the speaker is Cmdr. Erin Williams, commanding officer of the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Duluth.

Bus transportation will be available between the DECC and the Depot starting at 9 a.m.

Military Appreciation Week

ZMC Hotels is sponsoring its third annual Military Appreciation Week in the Twin Ports during the week of Nov. 13-19.

A number of stores, restaurants, hotels and attractions will be offering special discounts and other offers during the week to those with a military ID.

"We want to draw extra attention to those that serve and have served in the area," Janet Fawcett, sales director with ZMC Hotels, said in a news release.

Find a complete listing of discounts and offers — and a link for businesses who want to take part — at zmchotels.com/military.