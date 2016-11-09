Rec center renaissance in Gary-New Duluth

But these days it looks a lot different from how it looked back then. A restoration of the center in the western Duluth neighborhood started in 2012, three years after the center was shut down because of city budget cuts. The five-phase project will cost about $2 million once all is said and done.

A celebration marking the completion of the first phase of the project — which includes a renovated recreation center, an open-air pavilion, a soccer field, parking spaces, green space and an open-air play area — will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday at the center, 801 101st Ave. W. Duluth Mayor Emily Larson will be the keynote speaker.

The final phase is targeted to wrap up by the end of 2018.

"We're trying to improve the quality of life for all concerned," Boben said.

The project is funded by tourism tax revenue as part of the city's long-term development of the St. Louis River corridor, as well as by donations and grants from private organizations and community members. Two of the larger donors include Vintage Acres manufactured home park and Canadian National Railway, which are serving as sponsors. Each donated $100,000 for the renovations. Boben said that there will be a recognition area for those who donated money to the project, no matter how big or small the donation.

"It's been a great cooperative venture," Boben said. "It's very humbling when people help. We live in a very, very giving community ... and it's important to say 'thank you.' "

Another aspect of the rebirth of the recreation and community center is partnership with local organizations. The Duluth Area Family YMCA has played a large role in bringing in new things to do for people in the community. Marshall Talley, the Gary-New Duluth program coordinator for the YMCA, is at the head of these efforts.

"We try to provide what the community wants and needs," Talley said.

From "Tot Time" to "Cribbage & Coffee," there are programs for people of all ages. Most events are free for YMCA members and cost $1 for all others. There also are senior and group fitness classes, diabetes prevention and babysitting classes. Talley said that he has a lot of ideas in mind for the future as the center progresses, such as broomball on the planned skating rink. There also are plans to bring organized youth soccer to that end of town when two new fields are ready in the spring.

Boben said he's thrilled to have the YMCA as a partner because of all the different activities the organization presents.

"We want the kids here to have the same opportunities that kids in other parts of town have," he said.

The center has also been partnering with Stowe Elementary School to allow students to try new activities. The next-door neighbors just held their first big event together last month — the inaugural Stowe Fun Run/Walk, a 3K race that began at Stowe and ended at the center, where food and games were provided.

Cynthia Maldonado, principal of Stowe, said she was thrilled to team up with the recreation center and has ideas to do so again this school year.

"We're still trying to figure out how we fit together," she said. "It's a beautiful facility and it only makes sense that we team up."

Maldonado said she hopes to use the center to give students the chance to ski and snowshoe or skate this winter.

Boben and his team are proud of how far things have come, but they also know there is still work to be done. When they do finish, though, the reward will be worth the work, Boben said.

"Failure is not an option," he said. "We will raise enough money and we've accomplished so much that people believe in us. Success breeds more success, it really does. When we're done it's going to be the best rec spot in the city."

To help

If you'd like to donate to the Gary-New Duluth Recreation Center, or for more information regarding the project and events, go to the center's website: gnd.community.