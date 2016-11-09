Search
    Authorities ID Cloquet hunter found dead

    By News Tribune Today at 5:57 p.m.

    A Cloquet man who was found dead in his deer stand from a gunshot wound has been identified.

    Carlton County Sheriff Kelly Lake identified the man as 73-year-old Leland Gene Carlson.

    Carlson had been deer hunting in Red Clover Township. Dispatchers received a call at 10:18 a.m. Monday reporting the man had been found dead. Cromwell fire and ambulance, Carlton County deputies and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources responded.

    No foul play is suspected, Lake said.

