Motivated or resigned, Iron Range voters flock to polls

Residents of Gilbert, Aurora, Virginia and rural Embarrass shared their thoughts about the 2016 presidential race, the issues that dominated during the campaign and the partisan bickering that often defined the debate.

"I wished they had talked more about the issues," said Paul Lussier of Virginia. He and his wife, Deniese, walked the half-block from their home to vote at the bustling Miners Memorial Building in Virginia. "There was just so much personal back-and-forth, I wish we had seen more about the important topics."

Lussier would have liked to have seen more actual debating about how to boost the economy and defeat ISIS, he said. When asked how they voted in the presidential election, the Lussiers looked at each other.

"We canceled each other out," Deniese Lussier said, smiling. "We don't talk about it; it's easier that way."

In a small storefront office in downtown Virginia, Chairman Ron Britton and members of the St. Louis County Republican Party began to gather as darkness gathered outside. Britton, who has long been involved with the Republican group, said he has seen explosive interest in the Republican Party on the Iron Range during this presidential election.

"There's at least 10 times as much interest in this election than any other," Britton said. He has spent 12 hours a day, seven days a week in this office in recent weeks, handing out 1,200 pro-Donald Trump signs and selling Trump hats at $15 a pop.

Britton said that about a third of the 1,600 Iron Rangers that caucused for Trump this year "were converted Democrats. ... One reason is the anti-mining stance of Minnesota Democrats, and Clinton, who wants to get rid of coal mining."

That attitude has trickled down to the Rick Nolan-Stewart Mills congressional race, Britton said. "Nolan is down (in the polls) in this area," he said.

Char Olsen of Gilbert said she has seen strong support for Trump on the Iron Range. Olsen owns a liquor store in Gilbert, and said that from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, every one of her 47 customers said they had voted or would be voting for Trump.

"I feel confident that either way, in the presidential race, that we have a candidate in there that, whether he wins or loses — and I said 'he' — that he is going to continue to work for our country," Olsen said.

Tony Guritz of Gilbert rode his 2004 Harley Davidson Sportster to his polling place in Gilbert on Tuesday. He felt that the two major party candidates for president were "pretty terrible."

Guritz said he was looking for "the most honest candidate out there," and ended up voting for Gary Johnson of the Libertarian Party.

Voting was brisk at the Embarrass Town Hall, where chief election judge Mary Novak said 90 percent of the eligible population usually turns out to vote. Willy Martin wobbled a bit as he filled out his ballot at the town hall because he was wearing Rollerblades while he voted. Martin in-line skated from his home nearly a mile away to cast his presidential vote for Hillary Clinton because, he said, "there is one candidate in this race that has worked to help the general public her whole life, and there's someone who just wants to use this election to make them something more than they already are."

Martin said that a candidate's experience and temperament are the two qualities that most influence his choice.

Blaine Johnson of Embarrass drove a dump truck to the town hall to cast his ballot for Trump. Johnson said he dislikes Clinton's "whole persona" and thinks that Trump's business experience would serve him well as president.

"A businessman has a better chance of running this country than a politician," Johnson said. But he split his ticket, choosing Democrat Rick Nolan over Republican Stewart Mills in the 8th Congressional District race. Johnson said he focuses on individual candidates rather than party lines when he votes.

Frances Blee of Aurora just made it to vote in Tuesday's election, having turned 18 in mid-October. Blee said she has followed this election closely, following the candidates' views on climate change, women's rights and abortion rights. While she was an early Bernie Sanders supporter — Blee wore a "Bernie for President" T-shirt under her sweatshirt as she exited her polling location — she said she warmed to Clinton.

"It felt great to vote," Blee said.

Lauren Twite, 20, of Virginia was also voting in her first presidential election. She was less enthusiastic about the election, bemoaning the "emotionally charged" environment that made it difficult to have "factual or logical" discussions. But Twite and her mother, Nora Twite, both felt good about casting votes for Clinton.

"It was more about who actually has a plan for what they would do as president," Nora Twite said.