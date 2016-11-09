As of press time, with just 17 of 56 precincts reporting, Layman was ahead in the Minnesota House District 5B race against Anzelc and Green Party candidate Dennis Barsness. Find updated results today at duluthnewstribune.com.

During the campaign, Layman touted her small-business background and experience as commissioner of the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board under Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty. She blamed the state's DFL party for holding down small businesses across the state with high taxes and health care costs and for opposing copper mining.

"The biggest theme for me is that people want change," she previously told the News Tribune. "People are seeing that forces outside the area, in the Twin Cities, are dictating our economic future."

As of press time, Senate District 5 incumbent Tom Saxhaug was leading against Republican challenger Justin Eichorn to represent the district that covers a huge swath of Itasca County along with parts of Beltrami, Cass and Hubbard counties.

District 6

Julie Sandstede, a teacher living in Hibbing, was leading, as of press time, in the the House District 6A race. Incumbent Rep. Carly Melin isn't seeking re-election this year. Sandstede was up against Republican challenger Rob Farnsworth, also a teacher living in Hibbing. Sandstede has previously said that jobs, education and health care are her top priorities.

Rep. Jason Metsa, DFL-Virginia, was ahead at press time in the House District 6B on the Iron Range after defeating Republican challenger, Matt Matasich of Virginia.

Metsa said previously that he was seeking re-election because he has topics he would like to continue to work on, including passing paid family leave legislation.

Longtime Iron Range legislator Sen. David Tomassoni, DFL-Chisholm, will return to the Capitol after defeating Republican challenger Skeeter Tomczak.

Tomassoni previously told the News Tribune that he's seeking his sixth term in District 6 because his work for the state isn't finished and his seniority and experience will help.

"It is very important in knowing your way around the Legislature and having the ability to get things done. I think I have a proven record of being able to work with both sides of the aisle, and in today's divisive type of politics, I think that's very important," he said.

District 3

International Falls DFLer Rob Ecklund defeated Tom Long on Tuesday, to serve his first full term representing House District 3A, which covers all of Koochiching and Cook counties, most of Lake County and the northern third and eastern townships in St. Louis County. He was elected last year in a special election to replace long-term Rep. Dave Dill, who passed away in 2015.

Ecklund has said that the biggest issues facing the district are the crumbling transportation infrastructure, affecting the timber and tourism industries and residents' travel, as well as struggling rural schools.

Rep. Mary Murphy, the third-longest-serving active member of the Minnesota Legislature, will return to represent House District 3B, which represents Hermantown, Proctor, Rice Lake, Duluth's northern neighborhoods and the Two Harbors area. She defeated Republican challenger Timothy Brandon on Tuesday.

Murphy has said that she's reinvigorated by the work in St. Paul and can still contribute to the statewide debate on issues such as education finance and ethics, as well as carrying local legislation, such as the Hermantown community wellness center funding.

District 3 incumbent Sen. Tom Bakk will return to the Capitol, defeating Republican challenger Jennifer Havlick.

District 11

As of press time, Sen. Tony Lourey, DFL-Kerrick, was leading against Republican candidate Michael Cummins in District 11. This would be Lourey's fourth term in the Minnesota Senate. Lourey previously told the Pine Journal that the top two issues are addressing the mental health crisis and advancing a plan for transportation funding.

In House District 11A, DFL Rep. Mike Sundin led in the race for the district that includes all of Carlton County, along with two townships in northern Pine County and a portion of south-central St. Louis County. He previously told the Pine Journal that the top two issues facing Minnesota are passing an equitable, comprehensive transportation plan and addressing mental health needs.