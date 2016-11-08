Superior voters back Better City referendum

It's the first step toward developing a small-market exposition district that could change Superior's downtown in a dynamic way.

The goal would be to use public funding supported tourism taxes on hotel stays, car rentals and prepared food and beverages to support the creation of a theater, convention center, indoor recreation facility and Wisconsin Dells-style indoor water park, among other amenities.

But it's just a first step — Better City members still have to convince the governor and Legislature to craft the legislation to create a small-market exposition district — a tool now available only in Milwaukee in Wisconsin.

The cost to local residents, if the Better City Superior initiative is successful, would be a nickel for every $10 spent on prepared food and beverages. The half-percent sales tax on tourism would provide the ability to bond without obligating city property owners to pick up the cost for the district.

The non-binding referendum is only the first step — voters will be asked in a binding referendum to determine if their support still stands.