    Nov. 8 election results from across the Northland

    By News Tribune Today at 5:37 p.m.
    Florence Rawn of Duluth places her ballot in the ballot counting machine at Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Duluth Tuesday afternoon. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

    Key contested elections in the Northland; unofficial results reported by county and state officials on Wednesday with all precincts reporting. Write-in vote totals included for selected races.

    (i) incumbent

    MINNESOTA-FEDERAL

    President

    4120 of 4120 precincts

    Darrell L. Castle (Constitution)  9,454  0.32%

    Hillary Clinton (D)  1,363,703  46.41%

    Rocky De La Fuente (American Delta)  1,428  0.05%

    Gary Johnson (Libertarian)  112,767  3.84%

    Alyson Kennedy (Socialist Workers)  1,668  0.06%

    Evan McMullin (Independence)  53,021  1.80%

    Jill Stein (Green)  36,919  1.26%

    Donald Trump (R)  1,320,895  44.96%

    Dan R. Vacek (Legal Marijuana Now)  11,275  0.38%

    Write-in  27,094  0.92%

    8th Congressional District

    810 of 810 precincts

    Stewart Mills (R)    177,104    49.61%

    Rick Nolan (i) (DFL)    179,112    50.17%

    Write-in    786    0.22%

    MINNESOTA LEGISLATURE

    Senate District 3

    103 of 103 precincts

    Tom Bakk (i) (DFL) 26,97761%

    Jennifer Havlick (R) 16,92339%

    Senate District 5

    127 of 127 precincts

    Justin Eichorn (R)    20,245    51%

    Tom Saxhaug (i) (DFL)    19,700    49%

    Senate District 6

    114 of 114 precincts

    Skeeter Tomczak (R)    15,603    37%

    David Tomassoni (i) (DFL)    26,190   63%

    Senate District 7

    32 of 32 precincts

    Donna Bergstrom (R)    14,470    34%

    Erik Simonson (DFL)    27,677    66%

    Senate District 11

    103 of 103 precincts

    Michael Cummins (R)    16,879    45%

    Tony Lourey (i) (DFL)    20,248    54%

    House District 3A

    83 of 83 precincts

    Tom Long (R)   8,014   36%

    Rob Ecklund (i) (DFL)    13,874    63%

    House District 3B

    20 of 20 precincts

    Tim Brandon (R)    9,090    40%

    Mary Murphy (i) (DFL)    13,429    60%

    House District 5A

    71 of 71 precincts

    Matt Bliss (R)    10,326    54%

    John Persell (i) (DFL)    8,818    46%

    House District 5B

    56 of 56 precincts

    Tom Anzelc (i) (DFL)   9,011    42%

    Dennis Barsness (Green)  919  4%

    Sandy Layman (R)   11,499    54%

    House District 6A

    62 of 62 precincts

    Rob Farnsworth (R)   8,209    40.75%

    Julie Sandstede (DFL)    11,852    58.84%

    Write-in  82  0.41%

    House District 6B

    52 of 52 precincts

    Matt Matasich (R)    8,558    39%

    Jason Metsa (i) (DFL)    13,079    60%

    House District 7A

    15 of 15 precincts

    Dylan Raddant (R)    6,678    29%

    Jennifer Schultz (i) (DFL)    15,956    70%

    House District 7B

    17 of 17 precincts

    Cody Barringer (R)   5,641    29%

    Liz Olson (DFL)    13,824    71%

    House District 10B

    91 of 91 precincts

    Dale Lueck (i) (R)    14,074    63%

    Erin Wagner (DFL)    8,200    37%

    House District 11A

    46 of 46 precincts

    Mike Line (R)    7,968    40%

    Mike Sundin (i) (DFL)    11,833   60%

    House District 11B

    57 of 57 precincts

    Tom Jones (DFL)    7,968    40%

    Jason Rarick (i) (R)    10,583    60%

     

    MINNESOTA-JUDICIAL

    Supreme Court, Seat 6

    4120 of 4120 precincts

    Natalie Hudson (i)    1,276,887    59%

    Michelle MacDonald    886,178    41%

    MINNESOTA-BALLOT QUESTION

    Shall the Minnesota Constitution be amended to remove state lawmakers' power to set their own salaries, and instead establish an independent, citizens-only council to prescribe salaries of lawmakers?

    4120 of 4120 precincts

    Yes    2,260,867

    No    535,205

    ST. LOUIS COUNTY

    County Commissioner, District 2

    11 of 11 precincts

    Patrick Boyle (i)    9,368    66%

    Linda Ross Sellner    4,713   33%

    County Commissioner, District 3

    12 of 12 precincts

    Jay Fosle    5,863    43%

    Beth Olson    7,761    57%

    County Commissioner, District 5

    12 of 12 precincts

    Pete Stauber (i)   11,883    78%

    Todd Youngberg    3,302    22%

    County Commissioner, District 7

    36 of 36 precincts

    Michael Jugovich    6,964    52%

    Melissa Scaia    6,272    47%

    Babbitt Mayor

    1 of 1 precinct

    Bernice Norregaard    328    38%

    Andrea Zupancich (i)    530    62%

    Babbitt City Council (2 seats)

    1 of 1 precinct

    Glenn Anderson    414    27%

    Darryl Davey    163    11%

    John M. Fitzpatrick    299    20%

    Paul J. Hoheisel    268    18%

    Richard Huovinen    365    24%

    Buhl City Council (2 seats)

    1 of 1 precinct

    Paul Kuechle (i)    347    41%

    John Markas    280    33%

    Gene Matthew (i)   221    26%

    Chisholm City Council (3 seats)

    1 of 1 precinct

    Tracy Campbell (i)  1,450  28%

    Brandan Fiedler    875   17%

    Todd Scaia (i)   1,305   26%

    Jim Varda  1,457  28%

    Chisholm School Board (3 seats)

    2 of 2 precincts

    Jedediah A. Holewa    1121    19%

    Darcy D. Lucas    1394    23%

    Bob Rahja (i)    1850    31%

    Clarice Sever  (i)   1647    27%

    Ely City Council (3 seats)

    1 of 1 precinct

    Ryan Callen  796  18%

    Angela K. Campbell  709  16%

    Rachel Rae Colber  425  9%

    Jerome J. Debeltz (i)  882  20%

    Paul Kess (i)  1,014  23%

    Mark Zupec  663  15%

    Ely School Board (3 seats)

    5 of 5 precincts

    Geoffrey Galaski  328  7%

    Alexis Leitgeb  707  16%

    Heidi Mann  829  18%

    Tom Omerza  1,509  33%

    James Pointer (i)  876  19%

    Zachary Jacob Walen  265  6%

     

    Ely School District Question

    The board of Independent School District No. 696 has proposed to renew its existing referendum revenue authorization of $254.42 per pupil which is scheduled to expire after taxes payable in 2016. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would increase each year by the rate of inflation and be applicable for ten years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Shall the increase in the revenue proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 696 be approved?

    5 of 5 precincts

    Yes  1,286  67%

    No  630  33%

    Eveleth-Gilbert School Board (4 seats)

    12 of 12 precincts

    William "Bill" Addy    2110    16%

    Mark A. Forte (i)    1392    10%

    Thomas L Gentilini (i)   1840    14%

    Brandi Lautigar    2621    19%

    Jack Makela    1228    9%

    Kelly Sather    2060    15%

    Guy Scherf    541    4%

    Pollyann Sorcan    1714    13%

    Floodwood Mayor

    Jeffrey Kletscher (i)   124   52%

    Joshua Lassila   115   48%

    Floodwood City Council (2 seats)

    Derek Hart   174   35%

    Vern Owens (i)   135   45%

    Jay Thompson   79   20%

    Floodwood School Board (3 seats)

    Steven Hall (i)   398   24%

    Timothy Myles (i)   504   30%

    Clayton Nass   289   17%

    Justin Ruzynski (i)   462   28%

    Fredenberg Town Board

    Seat C

    Liz Blix (i)   301   36%

    Debra Pawlowicz   521   62%

    Seat D

    Edward Proetz   251   32%

    James Ray   528   67%

    Seat E

    Clayton Cich (i)   426   50%

    Patty Wheeler   416   49%

    Write-in   13   1%

    Gilbert Mayor

    1 of 1 precinct

    Beth Milos  531  56%

    John Skalko  407  43%

    Gilbert City Council (2 seats)

    1 of 1 precinct

    Jeremy Liimatta (i)  457  30%

    Rebecca Robich  533  35%

    Rudy Vertachnik  515  34%

    Hermantown Ballot Question

    Shall the present use of the City sales tax be expanded, without increasing the current tax rate, to include the construction and equipping of a regional, multiuse wellness center?

    3 of 3 precincts

    Yes  1,030  72%

    No  398  28%

    Hermantown City Council (2 seats)

    3 of 3 precincts

    John S. Geissler (i)  2,165  28%

    Jamie LePage  999  13%

    Cyndy Reno  1,904  25%

    Kristi Schmidt  2,585  34%

    Hibbing City Council

    Ward A

    4 of 4 precincts

    Raymond L. Pierce Jr.  866  54%

    Darby Sater (i)  726  45%

    Hibbing School Board (3 seats)

    18 of 18 precincts

    Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin  4212  21%

    Rian Burkes  2276  11%

    Bob Clover (i)  2468  12%

    Michael T. Egan  3286  16%

    Erica Gray  1587  8%

    Jim Paulsen  2644  13%

    Rachel C. Sullivan  3412  17%

    Hoyt Lakes Mayor

    1 of 1 precinct

    Richard Nelson    243   21%

    Mark Skelton (i)    899    78%

    Industrial Town Board

    1 of 1 precinct

    Carl Folsom (i)    156    41%

    Amy Skluzacek    222    58%

    Kinney Mayor

    1 of 1 precinct

    Heath Knapper Smith (i)  55  72%

    William D. Morse Sr.  17  22%

    Kinney City Council (2 seats)

    1 of 1 precinct

    Marcella Gish  53  41%

    Dale Wiltse  42  33%

    Sherry Wiltse  30  23%

    Kinney City Treasurer

    1 of 1 precinct

    Kerry J. Bragge (i)  54  68%

    Pamela Wiltse  25  32%

    Mesabi East School Board (3 seats)

    11 of 11 precincts

    Karen Christianson (i)    1291   15%

    Deanndra Flaschberger    1011    12%

    Robert Hill (i)   1734    20%

    Gene Maki   2141    25%

    Kathleen R. Undeland (i)    2471   28%

    Mountain Iron City Council (2 seats)

    2 of 2 precincts

    Joe Prebeg Jr. (i)    920    34%

    Edmund "Ed" Roskoski    800    29%

    Alan Stanaway (i)    965    36%

    Nett Lake School Board (3 seats)

    2 of 2 precincts

    Karlene D. Chosa (i)   30    19%

    Shane Drift    24    15%

    Marilyn F. Geshick (i)   40    26%

    Jane Villebrun (i)    35    22%

    Write-in 27 17%

    Proctor Mayor

    1 of 1 precinct

    Philip G. Larson  656  40%

    Shawn A. McGovern  425  26%

    James Schwarzbauer  337  21%

    Travis White  187  11%

    Proctor City Council (2 seats)

    1 of 1 precinct

    Nancy Alice Aldridge  264  9%

    Troy R. DeWall  670  23%

    Jennifer Ells  266 9%

    Nicholas R. Greenwood  274  10%

    Russell Habermann  397  14%

    Korey Halvorson  188 7%

    Gary Nowak  443  16%

    Paula Peterson  340  12%

    Proctor School Board (3 seats)

    8 of 8 precincts

    Brian Billman    3069    21%

    Kris Bryant    2625    18%

    James Hanson (i)    1301    9%

    Robert L. Hedburg    1572    11%

    Jennifer McDonald (i)    3598    25%

    Vance Okstad    2477    17%

    St. Louis County School Board, District 1

    16 of 16 precincts

    Patrick Christensen    161   47%

    Melissa Roach    182    53%

    St. Louis County School Board, District 4

    6 of 6 precincts

    Chris Koivisto    449    43%

    Ronald Marinaro    285    27%

    Gary Rantala (i)    308    29%

    St. Louis County School Board, District 6

    12 of 12 precincts

    Randy Jackson    247    49.80%

    Chester (Chet) Larson (i)    245    49.40%

    Write-in 4 0.81%

    St. Louis County School Board, District 7

    7 of 7 precincts

    Gardner A. Lepp    1475    26%

    Christine Taylor    404    73%

    Tower City Council (2 seats)

    2 of 2 precincts

    Kevin Fitton    116    30%

    Jeff Hill    80    21%

    Brooke Jankowski     185    48%

    Virginia Ballot Question

    Shall the City of Virginia seek legislative approval to impose a one-half percent (.05%) sales tax on all taxable transactions within the City of Virginia, except for vehicle purchases, designated for the renovation and construction of the Miner's Memorial Building Community Center?

    5 of 5 precincts

    Yes  2031  49.68%

    No  2057  50.32%

    Virginia City Council (3 seats)

    5 of 5 precincts

    Carl Baranzelli (i)  2498  29%

    Leah Calgaro  1372  16%

    Clarence Graham III  757  9%

    Steven B. Johnson  1997  23%

    Julianne Paulsen  2055  23%

    Virginia School Board (3 seats)

    10 of 10 precincts

    Murray Anderson    2339    25%

    Gail L. Baribeau    2727    29%

    Tim Engrav    1998   22%

    Tim Riordan    2138    23%

     

    CARLTON COUNTY

    County Commissioner, District 1

    7 of 7 precincts

    Erik J. Blesener  1199  37%

    R. J. (Dick) Brenner (i)  2040  63%

    Cloquet City Council

    At-Large

    6 of 6 precincts

    Adam Bailey    3184    58%

    Lara Wilkinson (i)    2305    42%

    Ward 5

    2 of 2 precincts

    Steve Langley (i)  719  60%

    Mark Roberts  467  39%

    Barnum City Council (2 seats)

    1 of 1 precinct

    Darrel Berry  110  33%

    Pat Oman  91  27%

    Dale Riihiluoma  127  38%

    Barnum School Board (4 seats)

    13 of 13 precincts

    Colleen Fetters (i)  1326  24%

    Jamie Fuglestad (i)  1195  21%

    Nolan Peterson  961  17%

    Timothy Peterson  993  18%

    Patrick S. Poirier (i)  1121  20%

    Carlton School Board (3 seats)

    9 of 9 precincts

    Jennifer H. Chmielewski  1185  26%

    Michael Gay (i)  1092  24%

    Tim Hagenah (i)  1192  26%

    LaRae Lehto  1116  24%

    Write-in  47  1%

    Carlton School District Question

    Shall the renewal of the revenue proposed by the Board of Independent School District No. 93 be approved?

    9 of 9 precincts

    Yes  1398  63%

    No  816  37%

    Cloquet School Board (3 seats)

    11 of 11 precincts

    Duane Buytaert (i)  3002  20%

    Richard L. Colsen  2426  16%

    Jim Crowley (i)  3388  22%

    James Mallery  2956  19%

    Nate Sandman  3438  22%

    Write-in  102  0.67%

    Cromwell-Wright School Board (3 seats)

    13 of 13 precincts

    Brian Granholm (i)  509  26%

    Timothy L. Homstad  522  26%

    Lynn Korpela-Swatek  407  20%

    Angela Lind Anderson (i)  523  26%

    Esko School Board (3 seats)

    2 of 2 precincts

    Julian Bertogliat (i)  1422  25%

    Peter Eng  1263  22%

    Gerald M. Frederick  1588  28%

    Mark C. Nyholm  1386  24%

    Holyoke Town Board Seat C

    Paula Siltberg   55   50%

    Judy Duncan (i)   54   49%

    Write-in   1   1%

    Moose Lake City Council (2 seats)

    Kristin Heaton Huso (i)   387   36%

    Greg Sarvela   337   32%

    James Michalski (i)   332   31%

    Write-in   11   1%

    Moose Lake School Board (3 seats)

    11 of 11 precincts

    Lisa Anderson-Reed (i)  1406  28%

    Jamie Jungers (i)  1391  28%

    Thomas Paull (i)  920  19%

    Jerome Pederson  1163  24% 

    Scanlon City Council (2 seats)

    James Pratt (i)   260   34%

    Ron Stigers   170   22%

    Scott Boedigheimer (i)   304   40%

    Thomson Town Board Seat D

    Jason Paulson   1266   53%

    John Bergman   1094   46%

    COOK COUNTY

    County Commissioner, District 2

    2 of 2 precincts

    Myron Bursheim  307  57%

    Garry Gamble (i)  227  42%

    Cook County School District Question 1

    Shall the board of Independent School District No. 166 ... be authorized to issue general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $6,500,000 for acquisition and betterment of school facilities?

    13 of 13 precincts

    Yes  1,876  56%

    No  1,447  44%

    Cook County School District Question 2

    The board of Independent School District No. 166 ... has proposed to increase the School District's general education revenue by $800 per pupil. The proposed voter approved referendum revenue authorization would be first levied in 2016 for taxes payable in 2017 and would be applicable for six years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Shall the increase in the revenue proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 166 ... be approved?

    13 of 13 precincts

    Yes  1,945  58%

    No  1,392  42%

    ITASCA COUNTY

    County Commissioner, District 4

    7 of 7 precincts

    Rusty Eichorn (i)  1978  39%

    Burl Ives  3092  61%

    Bovey Mayor

    1 of 1 precinct

    Michael Bibich (i)  151  47%

    Robert Stein  163  51%

    Bovey City Council (2 seats)

    Gina Smith   85   16%

    Bryan Johnson (i)   203   38%

    Deborah Trboyvich 129   24%

    Dick Foss (i)   110   21%

    Calumet Mayor

    1 of 1 precinct

    Ginner Roberts  33  22%

    John Tuorila (i)  73  49%

    Write-in  43  29%

    Cohasset City Council (2 seats)

    Mary Flinck   643   30%

    Richard Kortekaas   568   26%

    Jason Tabaka (i)   931   43%

    Grand Rapids Mayor

    4 of 4 precincts

    Dale Adams (i)  3345  69%

    Robert Ward  1479  30%

    Grand Rapids City Council (2 seats)

    4 of 4 precincts

    Charles Burress  473  6%

    Daniel E. Chase  751  9%

    Dale Christy (i)  3035  37%

    Tasha Connelly  2325  29%

    Anthony Ward  1503  19%

    Grand Rapids City Council (special election)

    4 of 4 precincts

    Richard Blake  2773  61%

    Lynda Jo Thompson  1736  38%

    Grand Rapids School Board (3 seats)

    48 of 48 precincts

    Conley W. Janssen    4228    13%

    Pat Medure (i)   9029   27%

    Molly Miskovich   7000    21%

    Brian Oftelie    1788    5%

    Tom Peltier (i)   6571    19%

    Susan L. Zeige (i)    5054    15%

    Nashwauk City Council (2 seats)

    Ed (Booker) Bolf (i)   201   27%

    William Williams   205   28%

    Brian Gangl (i)   333   45%

    Write-in   4   1%

    Nashwauk-Keewatin School District Question

    The board of Independent School District No. 319 has proposed a capital project levy authorization in the amount of 7.3216% times the net tax capacity of the school district. The proposed capital project levy authorization will raise approximately $250,000 for taxes payable in 2017, the first year it is to be levied, and would be authorized for 10 years. The estimated total cost of the projects to be funded over that time period is approximately $2,500,000. The money raised by this authorization will provide funds for the acquisition, installation and maintenance of technology and technology systems and directly related personnel costs. Shall the capital project levy authorization to fund technology proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 319 by approved?

    7 of 7 precincts

    Yes  755  38.5%

    No  1206  61.5%

    Nashwauk-Keewatin School Board (3 seats)

    7 of 7 precincts

    Mary Jane Damjanovich    765    18%

    Joe Dasovich (i)    1447    34%

    Barb Kamli    926    22%

    Blake Liend    1065    25%

     

    KOOCHICHING COUNTY

    County Commissioner, District 5

    10 of 10 precincts

    Joel Maggert  404  35%

    Wayne Skoe (i)  736  64%

    International Falls Mayor

    3 of 3 precincts

    Bob Anderson (i)  1,581  58%

    Pete Kalar  1,160  42%

    International Falls City Council At-Large

    3 of 3 precincts

    Harley M. Droba (i)  1,367  51%

    Joe Schwartz  1,318  49%

    LAKE COUNTY

    Beaver Bay City Council At-Large (2 seats)

    Gene Walsh 35 29.7%

    Jenni Viken 35 29.7%

    Write-in 48 49.7%

    Silver Bay City Council At-Large (2 seats)

    2 of 2 precincts

    Dustin Goutermont (i)  501  28%

    Carlene A. Perfetto (i)  353  20%

    Patrick Ramsdell  282  16%

    Ken Smith  282  16%

    Carol Youngberg  339  19%

    Write-in  12  1%

    Two Harbors Mayor

    4 of 4 precincts

    Randy Bolen (i)  701  36%

    Chris Swanson  1,213  62%

    Two Harbors City Council Ward 2

    1 of 1 precinct

    Frank McQuade  158  42%

    Jacob D. Nelson  62  17%

    Mary Henjum Rosati  154  41%

    Two Harbors City Council Ward 4

    1 of 1 precinct

    Mike Borud (i)  161  29%

    Craig Jussila  388  71%

    WISCONSIN-FEDERAL

    President

    Hillary Clinton (D) 47%

    Gary Johnson (Libertarian) 4%

    Jill Stein (Green) 1%

    Donald Trump (R) 48%

    U.S. Senate

    Russ Feingold (D) 47%

    Ron Johnson (i) (R) 50%

    7th Congressional District

    Sean Duffy (i) (R) 62%

    Mary Hoeft (D) 38%

    DOUGLAS COUNTY

    District Attorney

    26 of 26 precincts reporting

    Mark Fruehauf (D)   16,453   93%

    Write-in    1,167    7%

    Superior Referendum Question

    Should the Wisconsin State Legislature pass legislation authorizing a Local Exposition District Tax to further economic development in the City of Superior by attracting new businesses, providing job opportunities to residents, reducing unemployment, growing business activity within the City of Superior, expanding the local tax base, encouraging tourism, and bringing needed capital into the City by implementing a Local Exposition District Tax on lodging, food and beverage consumed at local establishments and car rentals for the purpose of acquiring and managing exposition center facilities and other development related to the Better City Superior Plan?

    All precincts reporting

    Yes  8,891  75%

    No  2,890  25%

     
