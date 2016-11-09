Election results from around the Northland

(i) incumbent

MINNESOTA-FEDERAL

President

3340 of 4120 precincts

Darrell L. Castle (Constitution) 7,787 0.32%

Hillary Clinton (D) 1,156,686 47.19%

Rocky De La Fuente (American Delta) 1,187 0.05%

Gary Johnson (Libertarian) 93,263 3.81%

Alyson Kennedy (Socialist Workers) 1,427 0.06%

Evan McMullin (Independence) 44,177 1.80%

Jill Stein (Green) 31,595 1.29%

Donald Trump (R) 1,082,846 44.18%

Dan R. Vacek (Legal Marijuana Now) 9,467 0.39%

Write-in 22,553 0.92%

8th Congressional District

8th Congressional District

676 of 810 precincts

Stewart Mills (R) 158,144 49%

Rick Nolan (i) (DFL) 162,616 51%

MINNESOTA LEGISLATURE

Senate District 3

87 of 103 precincts

Tom Bakk (i) (DFL) 21,070 61%

Jennifer Havlick (R) 13,336 39%

Senate District 5

21 of 127 precincts

Justin Eichorn (R) 6,247 47%

Tom Saxhaug (i) (DFL) 6,997 53%

Senate District 6

76 of 114 precincts

Skeeter Tomczak (R) 10,384 38%

David Tomassoni (i) (DFL) 17,252 62%

Senate District 7

32 of 32 precincts

Donna Bergstrom (R) 14,470 34%

Erik Simonson (DFL) 27,677 66%

Senate District 11

68 of 103 precincts

Michael Cummins (R) 10,957 48%

Tony Lourey (i) (DFL) 11,949 52%

House District 3A

70 of 83 precincts

Tom Long (R) 6,648 36%

Rob Ecklund (i) (DFL) 11,411 63%

House District 3B

14 of 20 precincts

Tim Brandon (R) 6,440 40%

Mary Murphy (i) (DFL) 9,627 60%

House District 5A

4 of 71 precincts

Matt Bliss (R) 777 52%

John Persell (i) (DFL) 705 47%

House District 5B

17 of 56 precincts

Tom Anzelc (i) (DFL) 5,338 45%

Dennis Barsness (Green)5184%

Sandy Layman (R) 6,104 51%

House District 6A

42 of 62 precincts

Rob Farnsworth (R) 6,066 40.93%

Julie Sandstede (DFL) 8,698 58.68%

Write-in580.39%

House District 6B

32 of 52 precincts

Matt Matasich (R) 4,950 40%

Jason Metsa (i) (DFL) 7,372 60%

House District 7A

15 of 15 precincts

Dylan Raddant (R) 6,678 29%

Jennifer Schultz (i) (DFL) 15,956 70%

House District 7B

17 of 17 precincts

Cody Barringer (R) 5,641 29%

Liz Olson (DFL) 13,824 71%

House District 10B

67 of 91 precincts

Dale Lueck (i) (R) 9,396 64%

Erin Wagner (DFL) 5,274 36%

House District 11A

5 of 46 precincts

Mike Line (R) 834 35%

Mike Sundin (i) (DFL) 1,551 65%

House District 11B

44 of 57 precincts

Tom Jones (DFL) 5,458 40%

Jason Rarick (i) (R) 8,213 60%

MINNESOTA-JUDICIAL

Supreme Court, Seat 6

3012 of 4120 precincts

Natalie Hudson (i) 980,305 59%

Michelle MacDonald 662,073 40%

MINNESOTA-BALLOT QUESTION

Shall the Minnesota Constitution be amended to remove state lawmakers' power to set their own salaries, and instead establish an independent, citizens-only council to prescribe salaries of lawmakers?

3048 of 4120 precincts

Yes 1,726,857

No 413,239

ST. LOUIS COUNTY

County Commissioner, District 2

11 of 11 precincts

Patrick Boyle (i) 9,368 66%

Linda Ross Sellner 4,713 33%

County Commissioner, District 3

12 of 12 precincts

Jay Fosle 5,863 43%

Beth Olson 7,761 57%

County Commissioner, District 5

8 of 12 precincts

Pete Stauber (i) 7,322 78%

Todd Youngberg 2,085 22%

County Commissioner, District 7

31 of 36 precincts

Michael Jugovich 6,657 52%

Melissa Scaia 5,996 47%

Babbitt Mayor

1 of 1 precinct

Bernice Norregaard 328 38%

Andrea Zupancich (i) 530 62%

Babbitt City Council (2 seats)

1 of 1 precinct

Glenn Anderson 414 27%

Darryl Davey 163 11%

John M. Fitzpatrick 299 20%

Paul J. Hoheisel 268 18%

Richard Huovinen 365 24%

Buhl City Council (2 seats)

1 of 1 precinct

Paul Kuechle (i) 347 41%

John Markas 280 33%

Gene Matthew (i) 221 26%

Chisholm City Council (3 seats)

1 of 1 precinct

Tracy Campbell (i) 1,450 28%

Brandan Fiedler 875 17%

Todd Scaia (i) 1,305 26%

Jim Varda 1,457 28%

Chisholm School Board (3 seats)

0 of 2 precincts

Jedediah A. Holewa xx xx%

Darcy D. Lucas xx xx%

Bob Rahja (i) xx xx%

Clarice Sever (i) xx xx%

Ely City Council (3 seats)

1 of 1 precinct

Ryan Callen79618%

Angela K. Campbell70916%

Rachel Rae Colber4259%

Jerome J. Debeltz (i)88220%

Paul Kess (i)1,01423%

Mark Zupec66315%

Ely School Board (3 seats)

5 of 5 precincts

Geoffrey Galaski3287%

Alexis Leitgeb70716%

Heidi Mann82918%

Tom Omerza1,50933%

James Pointer (i)87619%

Zachary Jacob Walen2656%

Ely School District Question

The board of Independent School District No. 696 has proposed to renew its existing referendum revenue authorization of $254.42 per pupil which is scheduled to expire after taxes payable in 2016. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would increase each year by the rate of inflation and be applicable for ten years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Shall the increase in the revenue proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 696 be approved?

5 of 5 precincts

Yes1,28667%

No63033%

Eveleth-Gilbert School Board (4 seats)

10 of 12 precincts

William "Bill" Addy 1,478 14%

Mark A. Forte (i) 1,182 11%

Thomas L Gentilini (i) 1,390 13%

Brandi Lautigar 1,990 19%

Jack Makela 870 8%

Kelly Sather 1,671 16%

Guy Scherf 446 4%

Pollyann Sorcan 1,343 13%

Floodwood Mayor

0 of 1 precinct

Jeffrey Kletscher (i) xx xx%

Joshua Lassila xx xx%

Floodwood City Council (2 seats)

0 of 1 precinct

Derek Hart xx xx%

Vern Owens (i) xx xx%

Jay Thompson xx xx%

Floodwood School Board (3 seats)

7 of 10 precincts

Steven Hall (i) 99 26%

Timothy Myles (i) 90 24%

Clayton Nass 66 18%

Justin Ruzynski (i) 119 32%

Fredenberg Town Board

Seat C

1 of 1 precinct

Liz Blix (i) 42 46%

Debra Pawlowicz 49 53%

Seat D

1 of 1 precinct

Edward Proetz 28 33%

James Ray 57 67%

Seat E

1 of 1 precinct

Clayton Cich (i) 41 42%

Patty Wheeler 57 58%

Gilbert Mayor

0 of 1 precincts

Beth Milosxxxx%

John Skalkoxxxx%

Gilbert City Council (2 seats)

0 of 1 precincts

Jeremy Liimatta (i)xxxx%

Rebecca Robichxxxx%

Rudy Vertachnikxxxx%

Hermantown Ballot Question

Shall the present use of the City sales tax be expanded, without increasing the current tax rate, to include the construction and equipping of a regional, multiuse wellness center?

0 of 3 precincts

Yesxxxx%

Noxxxx%

Hermantown City Council (2 seats)

0 of 3 precincts

John S. Geissler (i)xxxx%

Jamie LePagexxxx%

Anthony Merschmanxxxx%

Cyndy Renoxxxx%

Kristi Schmidtxxxx%

Hibbing City Council

Ward A

4 of 4 precincts

Raymond L. Pierce Jr.86654x%

Darby Sater (i)72645%

Hibbing School Board (3 seats)

18 of 18 precincts

Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin421221%

Rian Burkes227611%

Bob Clover (i)246812%

Michael T. Egan328616%

Erica Gray15878%

Jim Paulsen264413%

Rachel C. Sullivan341217%

Hoyt Lakes Mayor

1 of 1 precinct

Richard Nelson 243 21%

Mark Skelton (i) 899 78%

Industrial Town Board

1 of 1 precinct

Carl Folsom (i) 156 41%

Amy Skluzacek 222 58%

Kinney Mayor

1 of 1 precinct

Heath Knapper Smith (i)5572%

William D. Morse Sr.1722%

Kinney City Council (2 seats)

1 of 1 precinct

Marcella Gish5341%

Dale Wiltse4233%

Sherry Wiltse3023%

Kinney City Treasurer

1 of 1 precinct

Kerry J. Bragge (i)5468%

Pamela Wiltse2532%

Mesabi East School Board (3 seats)

0 of 11 precincts

Karen Christianson (i) xx xx%

Deanndra Flaschberger xx xx%

Robert Hill (i) xx xx%

Gene Maki xx xx%

Kathleen R. Undeland (i) xx xx%

Mountain Iron City Council (2 seats)

0 of 2 precincts

Joe Prebeg Jr. (i) xx xx%

Edmund "Ed" Roskoski xx xx%

Alan Stanaway (i) xx xx%

Nett Lake School Board (3 seats)

2 of 2 precincts

Karlene D. Chosa (i) 30 19%

Shane Drift 24 15%

Marilyn F. Geshick (i) 40 26%

Jane Villebrun (i) 35 22%

Write-in2717%

Proctor Mayor

1 of 1 precinct

Philip G. Larson65640%

Shawn A. McGovern42526%

James Schwarzbauer33721%

Travis White18711%

Proctor City Council (2 seats)

1 of 1 precinct

Nancy Alice Aldridge2649%

Troy R. DeWall67023%

Jennifer Ells2669%

Nicholas R. Greenwood27410%

Russell Habermann39714%

Korey Halvorson1887%

Gary Nowak44316%

Paula Peterson34012%

Proctor School Board (3 seats)

6 of 8 precincts

Brian Billman 3060 21%

Kris Bryant 2618 19%

James Hanson (i) 1297 9%

Robert L. Hedburg 1570 11%

Jennifer McDonald (i) 3587 24%

Vance Okstad 2466 17%

St. Louis County School Board, District 1

14 of 16 precincts

Patrick Christensen 144 45%

Melissa Roach 173 55%

St. Louis County School Board, District 4

4 of 6 precincts

Chris Koivisto 448 43%

Ronald Marinaro 283 27%

Gary Rantala (i) 305 29%

St. Louis County School Board, District 6

8 of 12 precincts

Randy Jackson 232 50%

Chester (Chet) Larson (i) 230 49.57%

Write-in20.43%

St. Louis County School Board, District 7

3 of 7 precincts

Gardner A. Lepp 135 26%

Christine Taylor 385 73%

Tower City Council (2 seats)

0 of 2 precincts

Kevin Fitton xx xx%

Jeff Hill xx xx%

Brooke Jankowski xx xx%

Virginia Ballot Question

Shall the City of Virginia seek legislative approval to impose a one-half percent (.05%) sales tax on all taxable transactions within the City of Virginia, except for vehicle purchases, designated for the renovation and construction of the Miner's Memorial Building Community Center?

0 of 5 precincts

Yesxxxx%

Noxxxx%

Virginia City Council (3 seats)

0 of 5 precincts

Carl Baranzelli (i)xxxx%

Leah Calgaroxxxx%

Clarence Graham IIIxxxx%

Steven B. Johnsonxxxx%

Julianne Paulsenxxxx%

Virginia School Board

0 of 10 precincts

Murray Anderson xx xx%

Gail L. Baribeau xx xx%

Tim Engrav xx xx%

Tim Riordan xx xx%

CARLTON COUNTY

County Commissioner, District 1

2 of 7 precincts

Erik J. Blesener28240%

R. J. (Dick) Brenner (i)42860%

Cloquet City Council

At-Large

2 of 6 precincts

Adam Bailey 696 56%

Lara Wilkinson (i) 541 44%

Ward 5

2 of 2 precincts

Steve Langley (i)71960%

Mark Roberts46739%

Cromwell-Wright School Board (3 seats)

0 of 11 precincts

Brian Granholm (i)xxxx%

Timothy L. Homstadxxxx%

Lynn Korpela-Swatekxxxx%

Angela Lind Anderson (i)xxxx%

Barnum School Board (4 seats)

7 of 13 precincts

Colleen Fetters (i)96023%

Jamie Fuglestad (i)86021%

Nolan Peterson70317%

Timothy Peterson74318%

Patrick S. Poirier (i)81520%

Carlton School Board (3 seats)

4 of 9 precincts

Jennifer H. Chmielewski108826%

Michael Gay (i)99923%

Tim Hagenah (i)107025%

LaRae Lehto102324%

Write-in471%

Carlton School District Question

Shall the renewal of the revenue proposed by the Board of Independent School District No. 93 be approved?

4 of 9 precincts

Yes127663%

No73937%

Cloquet School Board (3 seats)

6 of 11 precincts

Duane Buytaert (i)98619%

Richard L. Colsen79715%

Jim Crowley (i)116622%

James Mallery101519%

Nate Sandman121523%

Esko School Board (3 seats)

1 of 2 precincts

Julian Bertogliat (i)920%

Peter Eng1022%

Gerald M. Frederick1430%

Mark C. Nyholm1328%

Moose Lake School Board (3 seats)

5 of 11 precincts

Lisa Anderson-Reed (i)57128%

Jamie Jungers (i)56828%

Thomas Paull (i)37118%

Jerome Pederson49224%

COOK COUNTY

County Commissioner, District 2

2 of 2 precincts

Myron Bursheim30757%

Garry Gamble (i)22742%

Cook County School District Question 1

Shall the board of Independent School District No. 166 ... be authorized to issue general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $6,500,000 for acquisition and betterment of school facilities?

8 of 13 precincts

Yes104058%

No75442%

Cook County School District Question 2

The board of Independent School District No. 166 ... has proposed to increase the School District's general education revenue by $800 per pupil. The proposed voter approved referendum revenue authorization would be first levied in 2016 for taxes payable in 2017 and would be applicable for six years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Shall the increase in the revenue proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 166 ... be approved?

8 of 13 precincts

Yes109060%

No72440%

ITASCA COUNTY

County Commissioner, District 4

7 of 7 precincts

Rusty Eichorn (i)197839%

Burl Ives309261%

Bovey Mayor

1 of 1 precinct

Michael Bibich (i)15147%

Robert Stein16351%

Calumet Mayor

1 of 1 precinct

Ginner Roberts3322%

John Tuorila (i)7349%

Write-in4329%

Grand Rapids Mayor

4 of 4 precincts

Dale Adams (i)334569%

Robert Ward147930%

Grand Rapids City Council (2 seats)

4 of 4 precincts

Charles Burress4736%

Daniel E. Chase7519%

Dale Christy (i)303537%

Tasha Connelly232529%

Anthony Ward150319%

Grand Rapids City Council (special election)

4 of 4 precincts

Richard Blake277361%

Lynda Jo Thompson173638%

Grand Rapids School Board (3 seats)

48 of 48 precincts

Conley W. Janssen 4228 13%

Pat Medure (i) 9029 27%

Molly Miskovich 7000 21%

Brian Oftelie 1788 5%

Tom Peltier (i) 6571 19%

Susan L. Zeige (i) 5054 15%

Nashwauk-Keewatin School District Question

The board of Independent School District No. 319 has proposed a capital project levy authorization in the amount of 7.3216% times the net tax capacity of the school district. The proposed capital project levy authorization will raise approximately $250,000 for taxes payable in 2017, the first year it is to be levied, and would be authorized for 10 years. The estimated total cost of the projects to be funded over that time period is approximately $2,500,000. The money raised by this authorization will provide funds for the acquisition, installation and maintenance of technology and technology systems and directly related personnel costs. Shall the capital project levy authorization to fund technology proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 319 by approved?

7 of 7 precincts

Yes75538.5%

No120661.5%

Nashwauk-Keewatin School Board (3 seats)

7 of 7 precincts

Mary Jane Damjanovich 765 18%

Joe Dasovich (i) 1447 34%

Barb Kamli 926 22%

Blake Liend 1065 25%

KOOCHICHING COUNTY

County Commissioner, District 5

10 of 10 precincts

Joel Maggert40435%

Wayne Skoe (i)73664%

International Falls Mayor

3 of 3 precincts

Bob Anderson (i)1,58158%

Pete Kalar1,16042%

International Falls City Council At-Large

3 of 3 precincts

Harley M. Droba (i)1,36751%

Joe Schwartz1,31849%

LAKE COUNTY

Silver Bay City Council At-Large (2 seats)

2 of 2 precincts

Dustin Goutermont (i)50128%

Carlene A. Perfetto (i)35320%

Patrick Ramsdell28216%

Ken Smith28216%

Carol Youngberg33919%

Write-in121%

Two Harbors Mayor

4 of 4 precincts

Randy Bolen (i)70136%

Chris Swanson1,21362%

Two Harbors City Council Ward 2

1 of 1 precinct

Frank McQuade15842%

Jacob D. Nelson6217%

Mary Henjum Rosati15441%

Two Harbors City Council Ward 4

1 of 1 precinct

Mike Borud (i)16129%

Craig Jussila38871%

WISCONSIN-FEDERAL

President

91% of precincts reporting

Hillary Clinton (D)46%

Gary Johnson (Libertarian)4%

Jill Stein (Green)1%

Donald Trump (R)49%

U.S. Senate

74% of precincts reporting

Russ Feingold (D) 45%

Ron Johnson (i) (R) 52%

7th Congressional District

77% of precincts reporting

Sean Duffy (i) (R)62%

Mary Hoeft (D)38%

DOUGLAS COUNTY

District Attorney

26 of 26 precincts reporting

Mark Fruehauf (D) 16,453 93%

Write-in 1,167 7x%

Superior Referendum Question

Should the Wisconsin State Legislature pass legislation authorizing a Local Exposition District Tax to further economic development in the City of Superior by attracting new businesses, providing job opportunities to residents, reducing unemployment, growing business activity within the City of Superior, expanding the local tax base, encouraging tourism, and bringing needed capital into the City by implementing a Local Exposition District Tax on lodging, food and beverage consumed at local establishments and car rentals for the purpose of acquiring and managing exposition center facilities and other development related to the Better City Superior Plan?

All precincts reporting

Yes 8,89175%

No 2,89025%