    Election results from around the Northland

    By News Tribune Today at 1:05 a.m.
    Florence Rawn of Duluth places her ballot in the ballot counting machine at Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Duluth Tuesday afternoon. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

    Key contested elections in the Northland; unofficial results reported by county and state officials as of 1 a.m. Write-in vote totals included for selected races.

    (i) incumbent

    MINNESOTA-FEDERAL

    President

    3340 of 4120 precincts

    Darrell L. Castle (Constitution)    7,787    0.32%

    Hillary Clinton (D)    1,156,686    47.19%

    Rocky De La Fuente (American Delta)    1,187    0.05%

    Gary Johnson (Libertarian)    93,263    3.81%

    Alyson Kennedy (Socialist Workers)    1,427    0.06%

    Evan McMullin (Independence)    44,177    1.80%

    Jill Stein (Green)    31,595   1.29%

    Donald Trump (R)    1,082,846    44.18%

    Dan R. Vacek (Legal Marijuana Now)   9,467    0.39%

    Write-in   22,553    0.92%

    8th Congressional District

    8th Congressional District

    676 of 810 precincts

    Stewart Mills (R) 158,144 49%

    Rick Nolan (i) (DFL) 162,616 51%

    MINNESOTA LEGISLATURE

    Senate District 3

    87 of 103 precincts

    Tom Bakk (i) (DFL) 21,070  61%

    Jennifer Havlick (R) 13,336  39%

    Senate District 5

    21 of 127 precincts

    Justin Eichorn (R)    6,247    47%

    Tom Saxhaug (i) (DFL)    6,997    53%

    Senate District 6

    76 of 114 precincts

    Skeeter Tomczak (R)    10,384    38%

    David Tomassoni (i) (DFL)    17,252    62%

    Senate District 7

    32 of 32 precincts

    Donna Bergstrom (R)    14,470    34%

    Erik Simonson (DFL)    27,677    66%

    Senate District 11

    68 of 103 precincts

    Michael Cummins (R)    10,957    48%

    Tony Lourey (i) (DFL)    11,949    52%

    House District 3A

    70 of 83 precincts

    Tom Long (R)   6,648   36%

    Rob Ecklund (i) (DFL)    11,411    63%

    House District 3B

    14 of 20 precincts

    Tim Brandon (R)    6,440    40%

    Mary Murphy (i) (DFL)    9,627    60%

    House District 5A

    4 of 71 precincts

    Matt Bliss (R)    777    52%

    John Persell (i) (DFL)    705    47%

    House District 5B

    17 of 56 precincts

    Tom Anzelc (i) (DFL)   5,338    45%

    Dennis Barsness (Green)5184%

    Sandy Layman (R)   6,104    51%

    House District 6A

    42 of 62 precincts

    Rob Farnsworth (R)   6,066    40.93%

    Julie Sandstede (DFL)    8,698    58.68%

    Write-in580.39%

    House District 6B

    32 of 52 precincts

    Matt Matasich (R)    4,950    40%

    Jason Metsa (i) (DFL)    7,372    60%

    House District 7A

    15 of 15 precincts

    Dylan Raddant (R)    6,678    29%

    Jennifer Schultz (i) (DFL)    15,956    70%

    House District 7B

    17 of 17 precincts

    Cody Barringer (R)   5,641    29%

    Liz Olson (DFL)    13,824    71%

    House District 10B

    67 of 91 precincts

    Dale Lueck (i) (R)    9,396    64%

    Erin Wagner (DFL)    5,274    36%

    House District 11A

    5 of 46 precincts

    Mike Line (R)    834    35%

    Mike Sundin (i) (DFL)    1,551    65%

    House District 11B

    44 of 57 precincts

    Tom Jones (DFL)    5,458    40%

    Jason Rarick (i) (R)    8,213    60% 

    MINNESOTA-JUDICIAL

    Supreme Court, Seat 6

    3012 of 4120 precincts

    Natalie Hudson (i)  980,305    59%

    Michelle MacDonald   662,073    40%

    MINNESOTA-BALLOT QUESTION

    Shall the Minnesota Constitution be amended to remove state lawmakers' power to set their own salaries, and instead establish an independent, citizens-only council to prescribe salaries of lawmakers?

    3048 of 4120 precincts

    Yes  1,726,857

    No  413,239

    ST. LOUIS COUNTY

    County Commissioner, District 2

    11 of 11 precincts

    Patrick Boyle (i)    9,368    66%

    Linda Ross Sellner    4,713   33%

    County Commissioner, District 3

    12 of 12 precincts

    Jay Fosle    5,863    43%

    Beth Olson    7,761    57%

    County Commissioner, District 5

    8 of 12 precincts

    Pete Stauber (i)   7,322    78%

    Todd Youngberg    2,085    22%

    County Commissioner, District 7

    31 of 36 precincts

    Michael Jugovich    6,657    52%

    Melissa Scaia    5,996    47%

    Babbitt Mayor

    1 of 1 precinct

    Bernice Norregaard    328    38%

    Andrea Zupancich (i)    530    62%

    Babbitt City Council (2 seats)

    1 of 1 precinct

    Glenn Anderson    414    27%

    Darryl Davey    163    11%

    John M. Fitzpatrick    299    20%

    Paul J. Hoheisel    268    18%

    Richard Huovinen    365    24%

    Buhl City Council (2 seats)

    1 of 1 precinct

    Paul Kuechle (i)    347    41%

    John Markas    280    33%

    Gene Matthew (i)   221    26%

    Chisholm City Council (3 seats)

    1 of 1 precinct

    Tracy Campbell (i)  1,450  28%

    Brandan Fiedler    875   17%

    Todd Scaia (i)   1,305   26%

    Jim Varda  1,457  28%

    Chisholm School Board (3 seats)

    0 of 2 precincts

    Jedediah A. Holewa    xx    xx%

    Darcy D. Lucas    xx    xx%

    Bob Rahja (i)    xx    xx%

    Clarice Sever  (i)   xx    xx%

     

    Ely City Council (3 seats)

    1 of 1 precinct

    Ryan Callen79618%

    Angela K. Campbell70916%

    Rachel Rae Colber4259%

    Jerome J. Debeltz (i)88220%

    Paul Kess (i)1,01423%

    Mark Zupec66315%

     

    Ely School Board (3 seats)

    5 of 5 precincts

    Geoffrey Galaski3287%

    Alexis Leitgeb70716%

    Heidi Mann82918%

    Tom Omerza1,50933%

    James Pointer (i)87619%

    Zachary Jacob Walen2656%

     

    Ely School District Question

    The board of Independent School District No. 696 has proposed to renew its existing referendum revenue authorization of $254.42 per pupil which is scheduled to expire after taxes payable in 2016. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would increase each year by the rate of inflation and be applicable for ten years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Shall the increase in the revenue proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 696 be approved?

    5 of 5 precincts

    Yes1,28667%

    No63033%

     

    Eveleth-Gilbert School Board (4 seats)

    10 of 12 precincts

    William "Bill" Addy    1,478    14%

    Mark A. Forte (i)    1,182    11%

    Thomas L Gentilini (i)   1,390    13%

    Brandi Lautigar    1,990    19%

    Jack Makela    870    8%

    Kelly Sather    1,671    16%

    Guy Scherf    446    4%

    Pollyann Sorcan    1,343    13%

     

    Floodwood Mayor

    0 of 1 precinct

    Jeffrey Kletscher (i)    xx    xx%    

    Joshua Lassila   xx    xx%

     

    Floodwood City Council (2 seats)

    0 of 1 precinct

    Derek Hart    xx    xx%

    Vern Owens (i)    xx    xx%

    Jay Thompson    xx    xx%

     

    Floodwood School Board (3 seats)

    7 of 10 precincts

    Steven Hall (i)   99    26%

    Timothy Myles (i)   90    24%

    Clayton Nass    66    18%

    Justin Ruzynski (i)   119    32%

     

    Fredenberg Town Board

    Seat C

    1 of 1 precinct

    Liz Blix (i)   42    46%

    Debra Pawlowicz   49    53%

    Seat D

    1 of 1 precinct

    Edward Proetz   28    33%

    James Ray   57    67%

     

    Seat E

    1 of 1 precinct

    Clayton Cich (i)   41   42%

    Patty Wheeler   57    58%

     

    Gilbert Mayor

    0 of 1 precincts

    Beth Milosxxxx%

    John Skalkoxxxx%

     

    Gilbert City Council (2 seats)

    0 of 1 precincts

    Jeremy Liimatta (i)xxxx%

    Rebecca Robichxxxx%

    Rudy Vertachnikxxxx%

     

    Hermantown Ballot Question

    Shall the present use of the City sales tax be expanded, without increasing the current tax rate, to include the construction and equipping of a regional, multiuse wellness center?

    0 of 3 precincts

    Yesxxxx%

    Noxxxx%

     

    Hermantown City Council (2 seats)

    0 of 3 precincts

    John S. Geissler (i)xxxx%

    Jamie LePagexxxx%

    Anthony Merschmanxxxx%

    Cyndy Renoxxxx%

    Kristi Schmidtxxxx%

     

    Hibbing City Council

    Ward A

    4 of 4 precincts

    Raymond L. Pierce Jr.86654x%

    Darby Sater (i)72645%

     

    Hibbing School Board (3 seats)

    18 of 18 precincts

    Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin421221%

    Rian Burkes227611%

    Bob Clover (i)246812%

    Michael T. Egan328616%

    Erica Gray15878%

    Jim Paulsen264413%

    Rachel C. Sullivan341217%

     

    Hoyt Lakes Mayor

    1 of 1 precinct

    Richard Nelson    243   21%

    Mark Skelton (i)    899    78%

     

    Industrial Town Board

    1 of 1 precinct

    Carl Folsom (i)    156    41%

    Amy Skluzacek    222    58%

     

    Kinney Mayor

    1 of 1 precinct

    Heath Knapper Smith (i)5572%

    William D. Morse Sr.1722%

     

    Kinney City Council (2 seats)

    1 of 1 precinct

    Marcella Gish5341%

    Dale Wiltse4233%

    Sherry Wiltse3023%

     

    Kinney City Treasurer

    1 of 1 precinct

    Kerry J. Bragge (i)5468%

    Pamela Wiltse2532%

     

    Mesabi East School Board (3 seats)

    0 of 11 precincts

    Karen Christianson (i)    xx    xx%

    Deanndra Flaschberger    xx    xx%

    Robert Hill (i)   xx    xx%

    Gene Maki    xx    xx%

    Kathleen R. Undeland (i)    xx    xx%

     

    Mountain Iron City Council (2 seats)

    0 of 2 precincts

    Joe Prebeg Jr. (i)    xx    xx%

    Edmund "Ed" Roskoski    xx    xx%

    Alan Stanaway (i)    xx    xx%

     

    Nett Lake School Board (3 seats)

    2 of 2 precincts

    Karlene D. Chosa (i)   30    19%

    Shane Drift    24    15%

    Marilyn F. Geshick (i)   40    26%

    Jane Villebrun (i)    35    22%

    Write-in2717%

     

    Proctor Mayor

    1 of 1 precinct

    Philip G. Larson65640%

    Shawn A. McGovern42526%

    James Schwarzbauer33721%

    Travis White18711%

     

    Proctor City Council (2 seats)

    1 of 1 precinct

    Nancy Alice Aldridge2649%

    Troy R. DeWall67023%

    Jennifer Ells2669%

    Nicholas R. Greenwood27410%

    Russell Habermann39714%

    Korey Halvorson1887%

    Gary Nowak44316%

    Paula Peterson34012%

     

    Proctor School Board (3 seats)

    6 of 8 precincts

    Brian Billman    3060    21%

    Kris Bryant    2618    19%

    James Hanson (i)    1297    9%

    Robert L. Hedburg    1570    11%

    Jennifer McDonald (i)    3587    24%

    Vance Okstad    2466    17%

     

    St. Louis County School Board, District 1

    14 of 16 precincts

    Patrick Christensen    144    45%

    Melissa Roach    173    55%

     

    St. Louis County School Board, District 4

    4 of 6 precincts

    Chris Koivisto    448    43%

    Ronald Marinaro    283    27%

    Gary Rantala (i)    305    29%

     

    St. Louis County School Board, District 6

    8 of 12 precincts

    Randy Jackson    232    50%

    Chester (Chet) Larson (i)    230    49.57%

    Write-in20.43%

     

    St. Louis County School Board, District 7

    3 of 7 precincts

    Gardner A. Lepp    135    26%

    Christine Taylor    385    73%

     

    Tower City Council (2 seats)

    0 of 2 precincts

    Kevin Fitton    xx    xx%

    Jeff Hill    xx    xx%

    Brooke Jankowski    xx    xx%

     

    Virginia Ballot Question

    Shall the City of Virginia seek legislative approval to impose a one-half percent (.05%) sales tax on all taxable transactions within the City of Virginia, except for vehicle purchases, designated for the renovation and construction of the Miner's Memorial Building Community Center?

    0 of 5 precincts

    Yesxxxx%

    Noxxxx%

     

    Virginia City Council (3 seats)

    0 of 5 precincts

    Carl Baranzelli (i)xxxx%

    Leah Calgaroxxxx%

    Clarence Graham IIIxxxx%

    Steven B. Johnsonxxxx%

    Julianne Paulsenxxxx%

     

    Virginia School Board

    0 of 10 precincts

    Murray Anderson    xx    xx%

    Gail L. Baribeau    xx    xx%

    Tim Engrav    xx    xx%

    Tim Riordan    xx    xx%

     

    CARLTON COUNTY

     

    County Commissioner, District 1

    2 of 7 precincts

    Erik J. Blesener28240%

    R. J. (Dick) Brenner (i)42860%

     

    Cloquet City Council

    At-Large

    2 of 6 precincts

    Adam Bailey    696    56%

    Lara Wilkinson (i)    541    44%

     

    Ward 5

    2 of 2 precincts

    Steve Langley (i)71960%

    Mark Roberts46739%

     

    Cromwell-Wright School Board (3 seats)

    0 of 11 precincts

    Brian Granholm (i)xxxx%

    Timothy L. Homstadxxxx%

    Lynn Korpela-Swatekxxxx%

    Angela Lind Anderson (i)xxxx%

     

    Barnum School Board (4 seats)

    7 of 13 precincts

    Colleen Fetters (i)96023%

    Jamie Fuglestad (i)86021%

    Nolan Peterson70317%

    Timothy Peterson74318%

    Patrick S. Poirier (i)81520%

     

    Carlton School Board (3 seats)

    4 of 9 precincts

    Jennifer H. Chmielewski108826%

    Michael Gay (i)99923%

    Tim Hagenah (i)107025%

    LaRae Lehto102324%

    Write-in471%

     

    Carlton School District Question

    Shall the renewal of the revenue proposed by the Board of Independent School District No. 93 be approved?

    4 of 9 precincts

    Yes127663%

    No73937%

     

    Cloquet School Board (3 seats)

    6 of 11 precincts

    Duane Buytaert (i)98619%

    Richard L. Colsen79715%

    Jim Crowley (i)116622%

    James Mallery101519%

    Nate Sandman121523%

     

    Esko School Board (3 seats)

    1 of 2 precincts

    Julian Bertogliat (i)920%

    Peter Eng1022%

    Gerald M. Frederick1430%

    Mark C. Nyholm1328%

     

    Moose Lake School Board (3 seats)

    5 of 11 precincts

    Lisa Anderson-Reed (i)57128%

    Jamie Jungers (i)56828%

    Thomas Paull (i)37118%

    Jerome Pederson49224%

      

    COOK COUNTY

     

    County Commissioner, District 2

    2 of 2 precincts

    Myron Bursheim30757%

    Garry Gamble (i)22742%

     

    Cook County School District Question 1

    Shall the board of Independent School District No. 166 ... be authorized to issue general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $6,500,000 for acquisition and betterment of school facilities?

    8 of 13 precincts

    Yes104058%

    No75442%

     

    Cook County School District Question 2

    The board of Independent School District No. 166 ... has proposed to increase the School District's general education revenue by $800 per pupil. The proposed voter approved referendum revenue authorization would be first levied in 2016 for taxes payable in 2017 and would be applicable for six years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Shall the increase in the revenue proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 166 ... be approved?

    8 of 13 precincts

    Yes109060%

    No72440%

      

    ITASCA COUNTY

     

    County Commissioner, District 4

    7 of 7 precincts

    Rusty Eichorn (i)197839%

    Burl Ives309261%

     

    Bovey Mayor

    1 of 1 precinct

    Michael Bibich (i)15147%

    Robert Stein16351%

     

    Calumet Mayor

    1 of 1 precinct

    Ginner Roberts3322%

    John Tuorila (i)7349%

    Write-in4329%

     

    Grand Rapids Mayor

    4 of 4 precincts

    Dale Adams (i)334569%

    Robert Ward147930%

     

    Grand Rapids City Council (2 seats)

    4 of 4 precincts

    Charles Burress4736%

    Daniel E. Chase7519%

    Dale Christy (i)303537%

    Tasha Connelly232529%

    Anthony Ward150319%

     

    Grand Rapids City Council (special election)

    4 of 4 precincts

    Richard Blake277361%

    Lynda Jo Thompson173638%

     

    Grand Rapids School Board (3 seats)

    48 of 48 precincts

    Conley W. Janssen    4228    13%

    Pat Medure (i)   9029   27%

    Molly Miskovich   7000    21%

    Brian Oftelie    1788    5%

    Tom Peltier (i)   6571    19%

    Susan L. Zeige (i)    5054    15%

     

    Nashwauk-Keewatin School District Question

    The board of Independent School District No. 319 has proposed a capital project levy authorization in the amount of 7.3216% times the net tax capacity of the school district. The proposed capital project levy authorization will raise approximately $250,000 for taxes payable in 2017, the first year it is to be levied, and would be authorized for 10 years. The estimated total cost of the projects to be funded over that time period is approximately $2,500,000. The money raised by this authorization will provide funds for the acquisition, installation and maintenance of technology and technology systems and directly related personnel costs. Shall the capital project levy authorization to fund technology proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 319 by approved?

    7 of 7 precincts

    Yes75538.5%

    No120661.5%

     

    Nashwauk-Keewatin School Board (3 seats)

    7 of 7 precincts

    Mary Jane Damjanovich    765    18%

    Joe Dasovich (i)    1447    34%

    Barb Kamli    926    22%

    Blake Liend    1065    25%

      

    KOOCHICHING COUNTY

     

    County Commissioner, District 5

    10 of 10 precincts

    Joel Maggert40435%

    Wayne Skoe (i)73664%

     

    International Falls Mayor

    3 of 3 precincts

    Bob Anderson (i)1,58158%

    Pete Kalar1,16042%

     

    International Falls City Council At-Large

    3 of 3 precincts

    Harley M. Droba (i)1,36751%

    Joe Schwartz1,31849%

      

    LAKE COUNTY

     

    Silver Bay City Council At-Large (2 seats)

    2 of 2 precincts

    Dustin Goutermont (i)50128%

    Carlene A. Perfetto (i)35320%

    Patrick Ramsdell28216%

    Ken Smith28216%

    Carol Youngberg33919%

    Write-in121%

     

    Two Harbors Mayor

    4 of 4 precincts

    Randy Bolen (i)70136%

    Chris Swanson1,21362%

     

    Two Harbors City Council Ward 2

    1 of 1 precinct

    Frank McQuade15842%

    Jacob D. Nelson6217%

    Mary Henjum Rosati15441%

     

    Two Harbors City Council Ward 4

    1 of 1 precinct

    Mike Borud (i)16129%

    Craig Jussila38871%

      

    WISCONSIN-FEDERAL

     

    President

    91% of precincts reporting

    Hillary Clinton (D)46%

    Gary Johnson (Libertarian)4%

    Jill Stein (Green)1%

    Donald Trump (R)49%

     

    U.S. Senate

    74% of precincts reporting

    Russ Feingold (D)   45%

    Ron Johnson (i) (R)    52%

     

    7th Congressional District

    77% of precincts reporting

    Sean Duffy (i) (R)62%

    Mary Hoeft (D)38%

     

    DOUGLAS COUNTY

     

    District Attorney

    26 of 26 precincts reporting

    Mark Fruehauf (D)   16,453   93%

    Write-in    1,167    7x%

     

    Superior Referendum Question

    Should the Wisconsin State Legislature pass legislation authorizing a Local Exposition District Tax to further economic development in the City of Superior by attracting new businesses, providing job opportunities to residents, reducing unemployment, growing business activity within the City of Superior, expanding the local tax base, encouraging tourism, and bringing needed capital into the City by implementing a Local Exposition District Tax on lodging, food and beverage consumed at local establishments and car rentals for the purpose of acquiring and managing exposition center facilities and other development related to the Better City Superior Plan?

    All precincts reporting

    Yes 8,89175%

    No 2,89025%

