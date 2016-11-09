Election results from across the Northland

(i) incumbent

MINNESOTA-FEDERAL

President

4120 of 4120 precincts

Darrell L. Castle (Constitution) 9,454 0.32%

Hillary Clinton (D) 1,363,703 46.41%

Rocky De La Fuente (American Delta) 1,428 0.05%

Gary Johnson (Libertarian) 112,767 3.84%

Alyson Kennedy (Socialist Workers) 1,668 0.06%

Evan McMullin (Independence) 53,021 1.80%

Jill Stein (Green) 36,919 1.26%

Donald Trump (R) 1,320,895 44.96%

Dan R. Vacek (Legal Marijuana Now) 11,275 0.38%

Write-in 27,094 0.92%

8th Congressional District

810 of 810 precincts

Stewart Mills (R) 176,821 49.60%

Rick Nolan (i) (DFL) 178,893 50.18%

Write-in 784 0.22%

MINNESOTA LEGISLATURE

Senate District 3

103 of 103 precincts

Tom Bakk (i) (DFL) 26,97761%

Jennifer Havlick (R) 16,92339%

Senate District 5

127 of 127 precincts

Justin Eichorn (R) 20,245 51%

Tom Saxhaug (i) (DFL) 19,700 49%

Senate District 6

114 of 114 precincts

Skeeter Tomczak (R) 15,603 37%

David Tomassoni (i) (DFL) 26,190 63%

Senate District 7

32 of 32 precincts

Donna Bergstrom (R) 14,470 34%

Erik Simonson (DFL) 27,677 66%

Senate District 11

103 of 103 precincts

Michael Cummins (R) 16,879 45%

Tony Lourey (i) (DFL) 20,248 54%

House District 3A

83 of 83 precincts

Tom Long (R) 8,014 36%

Rob Ecklund (i) (DFL) 13,874 63%

House District 3B

20 of 20 precincts

Tim Brandon (R) 9,090 40%

Mary Murphy (i) (DFL) 13,429 60%

House District 5A

4 of 71 precincts

Matt Bliss (R) 10,326 54%

John Persell (i) (DFL) 8,818 46%

House District 5B

56 of 56 precincts

Tom Anzelc (i) (DFL) 9,011 42%

Dennis Barsness (Green) 919 4%

Sandy Layman (R) 11,499 54%

House District 6A

62 of 62 precincts

Rob Farnsworth (R) 8,209 40.75%

Julie Sandstede (DFL) 11,852 58.84%

Write-in 82 0.41%

House District 6B

52 of 52 precincts

Matt Matasich (R) 8,558 39%

Jason Metsa (i) (DFL) 13,079 60%

House District 7A

15 of 15 precincts

Dylan Raddant (R) 6,678 29%

Jennifer Schultz (i) (DFL) 15,956 70%

House District 7B

17 of 17 precincts

Cody Barringer (R) 5,641 29%

Liz Olson (DFL) 13,824 71%

House District 10B

91 of 91 precincts

Dale Lueck (i) (R) 14,074 63%

Erin Wagner (DFL) 8,200 37%

House District 11A

46 of 46 precincts

Mike Line (R) 7,968 40%

Mike Sundin (i) (DFL) 11,833 60%

House District 11B

57 of 57 precincts

Tom Jones (DFL) 7,968 40%

Jason Rarick (i) (R) 10,583 60%

MINNESOTA-JUDICIAL

Supreme Court, Seat 6

4030 of 4120 precincts

Natalie Hudson (i) 1,228,690 59%

Michelle MacDonald 855,807 41%

MINNESOTA-BALLOT QUESTION

Shall the Minnesota Constitution be amended to remove state lawmakers' power to set their own salaries, and instead establish an independent, citizens-only council to prescribe salaries of lawmakers?

4030 of 4120 precincts

Yes 2,179,981

No 514,829

ST. LOUIS COUNTY

County Commissioner, District 2

11 of 11 precincts

Patrick Boyle (i) 9,368 66%

Linda Ross Sellner 4,713 33%

County Commissioner, District 3

12 of 12 precincts

Jay Fosle 5,863 43%

Beth Olson 7,761 57%

County Commissioner, District 5

12 of 12 precincts

Pete Stauber (i) 11,883 78%

Todd Youngberg 3,302 22%

County Commissioner, District 7

36 of 36 precincts

Michael Jugovich 6,964 52%

Melissa Scaia 6,272 47%

Babbitt Mayor

1 of 1 precinct

Bernice Norregaard 328 38%

Andrea Zupancich (i) 530 62%

1 of 1 precinct

Glenn Anderson 414 27%

Darryl Davey 163 11%

John M. Fitzpatrick 299 20%

Paul J. Hoheisel 268 18%

Richard Huovinen 365 24%

Buhl City Council (2 seats)

1 of 1 precinct

Paul Kuechle (i) 347 41%

John Markas 280 33%

Gene Matthew (i) 221 26%

Chisholm City Council (3 seats)

1 of 1 precinct

Tracy Campbell (i) 1,450 28%

Brandan Fiedler 875 17%

Todd Scaia (i) 1,305 26%

Jim Varda 1,457 28%

Chisholm School Board (3 seats)

2 of 2 precincts

Jedediah A. Holewa 1121 19%

Darcy D. Lucas 1394 23%

Bob Rahja (i) 1850 31%

Clarice Sever (i) 1647 27%

Ely City Council (3 seats)

1 of 1 precinct

Ryan Callen 796 18%

Angela K. Campbell 709 16%

Rachel Rae Colber 425 9%

Jerome J. Debeltz (i) 882 20%

Paul Kess (i) 1,014 23%

Mark Zupec 663 15%

Ely School Board (3 seats)

5 of 5 precincts

Geoffrey Galaski 328 7%

Alexis Leitgeb 707 16%

Heidi Mann 829 18%

Tom Omerza 1,509 33%

James Pointer (i) 876 19%

Zachary Jacob Walen 265 6%

Ely School District Question

The board of Independent School District No. 696 has proposed to renew its existing referendum revenue authorization of $254.42 per pupil which is scheduled to expire after taxes payable in 2016. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would increase each year by the rate of inflation and be applicable for ten years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Shall the increase in the revenue proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 696 be approved?

5 of 5 precincts

Yes 1,286 67%

No 630 33%

Eveleth-Gilbert School Board (4 seats)

12 of 12 precincts

William "Bill" Addy 2110 16%

Mark A. Forte (i) 1392 10%

Thomas L Gentilini (i) 1840 14%

Brandi Lautigar 2621 19%

Jack Makela 1228 9%

Kelly Sather 2060 15%

Guy Scherf 541 4%

Pollyann Sorcan 1714 13%

Floodwood Mayor

0 of 1 precinct

Jeffrey Kletscher (i) 12 75%

Joshua Lassila 4 25%

Floodwood City Council (2 seats)

0 of 1 precinct

Derek Hart 12 41%

Vern Owens (i) 11 44%

Jay Thompson 4 15%

Floodwood School Board (3 seats)

9 of 10 precincts

Steven Hall (i) 113 26%

Timothy Myles (i) 109 25%

Clayton Nass 72 17%

Justin Ruzynski (i) 134 31%

Fredenberg Town Board

Seat C

1 of 1 precinct

Liz Blix (i) 42 46%

Debra Pawlowicz 49 53%

Seat D

1 of 1 precinct

Edward Proetz 28 33%

James Ray 57 67%

Seat E

1 of 1 precinct

Clayton Cich (i) 41 42%

Patty Wheeler 57 58%

Gilbert Mayor

1 of 1 precinct

Beth Milos 531 56%

John Skalko 407 43%

Gilbert City Council (2 seats)

1 of 1 precinct

Jeremy Liimatta (i) 457 30%

Rebecca Robich 533 35%

Rudy Vertachnik 515 34%

Hermantown Ballot Question

Shall the present use of the City sales tax be expanded, without increasing the current tax rate, to include the construction and equipping of a regional, multiuse wellness center?

3 of 3 precincts

Yes 1,030 72%

No 398 28%

Hermantown City Council (2 seats)

3 of 3 precincts

John S. Geissler (i) 2,165 28%

Jamie LePage 999 13%

Cyndy Reno 1,904 25%

Kristi Schmidt 2,585 34%

Hibbing City Council

Ward A

4 of 4 precincts

Raymond L. Pierce Jr. 866 54%

Darby Sater (i) 726 45%

Hibbing School Board (3 seats)

18 of 18 precincts

Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin 4212 21%

Rian Burkes 2276 11%

Bob Clover (i) 2468 12%

Michael T. Egan 3286 16%

Erica Gray 1587 8%

Jim Paulsen 2644 13%

Rachel C. Sullivan 3412 17%

Hoyt Lakes Mayor

1 of 1 precinct

Richard Nelson 243 21%

Mark Skelton (i) 899 78%

Industrial Town Board

1 of 1 precinct

Carl Folsom (i) 156 41%

Amy Skluzacek 222 58%

Kinney Mayor

1 of 1 precinct

Heath Knapper Smith (i) 55 72%

William D. Morse Sr. 17 22%

Kinney City Council (2 seats)

1 of 1 precinct

Marcella Gish 53 41%

Dale Wiltse 42 33%

Sherry Wiltse 30 23%

Kinney City Treasurer

1 of 1 precinct

Kerry J. Bragge (i) 54 68%

Pamela Wiltse 25 32%

Mesabi East School Board (3 seats)

11 of 11 precincts

Karen Christianson (i) 1291 15%

Deanndra Flaschberger 1011 12%

Robert Hill (i) 1734 20%

Gene Maki 2141 25%

Kathleen R. Undeland (i) 2471 28%

Mountain Iron City Council (2 seats)

2 of 2 precincts

Joe Prebeg Jr. (i) 920 34%

Edmund "Ed" Roskoski 800 29%

Alan Stanaway (i) 965 36%

Nett Lake School Board (3 seats)

2 of 2 precincts

Karlene D. Chosa (i) 30 19%

Shane Drift 24 15%

Marilyn F. Geshick (i) 40 26%

Jane Villebrun (i) 35 22%

Write-in 27 17%

Proctor Mayor

1 of 1 precinct

Philip G. Larson 656 40%

Shawn A. McGovern 425 26%

James Schwarzbauer 337 21%

Travis White 187 11%

Proctor City Council (2 seats)

1 of 1 precinct

Nancy Alice Aldridge 264 9%

Troy R. DeWall 670 23%

Jennifer Ells 266 9%

Nicholas R. Greenwood 274 10%

Russell Habermann 397 14%

Korey Halvorson 188 7%

Gary Nowak 443 16%

Paula Peterson 340 12%

Proctor School Board (3 seats)

8 of 8 precincts

Brian Billman 3069 21%

Kris Bryant 2625 18%

James Hanson (i) 1301 9%

Robert L. Hedburg 1572 11%

Jennifer McDonald (i) 3598 25%

Vance Okstad 2477 17%

St. Louis County School Board, District 1

16 of 16 precincts

Patrick Christensen 161 47%

Melissa Roach 182 53%

St. Louis County School Board, District 4

6 of 6 precincts

Chris Koivisto 449 43%

Ronald Marinaro 285 27%

Gary Rantala (i) 308 29%

St. Louis County School Board, District 6

12 of 12 precincts

Randy Jackson 247 49.80%

Chester (Chet) Larson (i) 245 49.40%

Write-in 4 0.81%

St. Louis County School Board, District 7

7 of 7 precincts

Gardner A. Lepp 1475 26%

Christine Taylor 404 73%

Tower City Council (2 seats)

2 of 2 precincts

Kevin Fitton 116 30%

Jeff Hill 80 21%

Brooke Jankowski 185 48%

Virginia Ballot Question

Shall the City of Virginia seek legislative approval to impose a one-half percent (.05%) sales tax on all taxable transactions within the City of Virginia, except for vehicle purchases, designated for the renovation and construction of the Miner's Memorial Building Community Center?

5 of 5 precincts

Yes 2031 49.68%

No 2057 50.32%

Virginia City Council (3 seats)

5 of 5 precincts

Carl Baranzelli (i) 2498 29%

Leah Calgaro 1372 16%

Clarence Graham III 757 9%

Steven B. Johnson 1997 23%

Julianne Paulsen 2055 23%

Virginia School Board (3 seats)

10 of 10 precincts

Murray Anderson 2339 25%

Gail L. Baribeau 2727 29%

Tim Engrav 1998 22%

Tim Riordan 2138 23%

CARLTON COUNTY

County Commissioner, District 1

7 of 7 precincts

Erik J. Blesener 1199 37%

R. J. (Dick) Brenner (i) 2040 63%

Cloquet City Council

At-Large

6 of 6 precincts

Adam Bailey 3184 58%

Lara Wilkinson (i) 2305 42%

Ward 5

2 of 2 precincts

Steve Langley (i) 719 60%

Mark Roberts 467 39%

Barnum City Council (2 seats)

1 of 1 precinct

Darrel Berry 110 33%

Pat Oman 91 27%

Dale Riihiluoma 127 38%

Barnum School Board (4 seats)

13 of 13 precincts

Colleen Fetters (i) 1326 24%

Jamie Fuglestad (i) 1195 21%

Nolan Peterson 961 17%

Timothy Peterson 993 18%

Patrick S. Poirier (i) 1121 20%

Carlton School Board (3 seats)

9 of 9 precincts

Jennifer H. Chmielewski 1185 26%

Michael Gay (i) 1092 24%

Tim Hagenah (i) 1192 26%

LaRae Lehto 1116 24%

Write-in 47 1%

Carlton School District Question

Shall the renewal of the revenue proposed by the Board of Independent School District No. 93 be approved?

9 of 9 precincts

Yes 1398 63%

No 816 37%

Cloquet School Board (3 seats)

11 of 11 precincts

Duane Buytaert (i) 3002 20%

Richard L. Colsen 2426 16%

Jim Crowley (i) 3388 22%

James Mallery 2956 19%

Nate Sandman 3438 22%

Write-in 102 0.67%

Cromwell-Wright School Board (3 seats)

13 of 13 precincts

Brian Granholm (i) 509 26%

Timothy L. Homstad 522 26%

Lynn Korpela-Swatek 407 20%

Angela Lind Anderson (i) 523 26%

Esko School Board (3 seats)

2 of 2 precincts

Julian Bertogliat (i) 1422 25%

Peter Eng 1263 22%

Gerald M. Frederick 1588 28%

Mark C. Nyholm 1386 24%

Moose Lake School Board (3 seats)

11 of 11 precincts

Lisa Anderson-Reed (i) 1406 28%

Jamie Jungers (i) 1391 28%

Thomas Paull (i) 920 19%

Jerome Pederson 1163 24%

COOK COUNTY

County Commissioner, District 2

2 of 2 precincts

Myron Bursheim 307 57%

Garry Gamble (i) 227 42%

Cook County School District Question 1

Shall the board of Independent School District No. 166 ... be authorized to issue general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $6,500,000 for acquisition and betterment of school facilities?

13 of 13 precincts

Yes 1,876 56%

No 1,447 44%

Cook County School District Question 2

The board of Independent School District No. 166 ... has proposed to increase the School District's general education revenue by $800 per pupil. The proposed voter approved referendum revenue authorization would be first levied in 2016 for taxes payable in 2017 and would be applicable for six years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Shall the increase in the revenue proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 166 ... be approved?

13 of 13 precincts

Yes 1,945 58%

No 1,392 42%

ITASCA COUNTY

County Commissioner, District 4

7 of 7 precincts

Rusty Eichorn (i) 1978 39%

Burl Ives 3092 61%

Bovey Mayor

1 of 1 precinct

Michael Bibich (i) 151 47%

Robert Stein 163 51%

Calumet Mayor

1 of 1 precinct

Ginner Roberts 33 22%

John Tuorila (i) 73 49%

Write-in 43 29%

Grand Rapids Mayor

4 of 4 precincts

Dale Adams (i) 3345 69%

Robert Ward 1479 30%

Grand Rapids City Council (2 seats)

4 of 4 precincts

Charles Burress 473 6%

Daniel E. Chase 751 9%

Dale Christy (i) 3035 37%

Tasha Connelly 2325 29%

Anthony Ward 1503 19%

Grand Rapids City Council (special election)

4 of 4 precincts

Richard Blake 2773 61%

Lynda Jo Thompson 1736 38%

Grand Rapids School Board (3 seats)

48 of 48 precincts

Conley W. Janssen 4228 13%

Pat Medure (i) 9029 27%

Molly Miskovich 7000 21%

Brian Oftelie 1788 5%

Tom Peltier (i) 6571 19%

Susan L. Zeige (i) 5054 15%

Nashwauk-Keewatin School District Question

The board of Independent School District No. 319 has proposed a capital project levy authorization in the amount of 7.3216% times the net tax capacity of the school district. The proposed capital project levy authorization will raise approximately $250,000 for taxes payable in 2017, the first year it is to be levied, and would be authorized for 10 years. The estimated total cost of the projects to be funded over that time period is approximately $2,500,000. The money raised by this authorization will provide funds for the acquisition, installation and maintenance of technology and technology systems and directly related personnel costs. Shall the capital project levy authorization to fund technology proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 319 by approved?

7 of 7 precincts

Yes 755 38.5%

No 1206 61.5%

Nashwauk-Keewatin School Board (3 seats)

7 of 7 precincts

Mary Jane Damjanovich 765 18%

Joe Dasovich (i) 1447 34%

Barb Kamli 926 22%

Blake Liend 1065 25%

KOOCHICHING COUNTY

County Commissioner, District 5

10 of 10 precincts

Joel Maggert 404 35%

Wayne Skoe (i) 736 64%

International Falls Mayor

3 of 3 precincts

Bob Anderson (i) 1,581 58%

Pete Kalar 1,160 42%

International Falls City Council At-Large

3 of 3 precincts

Harley M. Droba (i) 1,367 51%

Joe Schwartz 1,318 49%

Silver Bay City Council At-Large (2 seats)

2 of 2 precincts

Dustin Goutermont (i) 501 28%

Carlene A. Perfetto (i) 353 20%

Patrick Ramsdell 282 16%

Ken Smith 282 16%

Carol Youngberg 339 19%

Write-in 12 1%

Two Harbors Mayor

4 of 4 precincts

Randy Bolen (i) 701 36%

Chris Swanson 1,213 62%

Two Harbors City Council Ward 2

1 of 1 precinct

Frank McQuade 158 42%

Jacob D. Nelson 62 17%

Mary Henjum Rosati 154 41%

Two Harbors City Council Ward 4

1 of 1 precinct

Mike Borud (i) 161 29%

Craig Jussila 388 71%

WISCONSIN-FEDERAL

President

99% of precincts reporting

Hillary Clinton (D) 47%

Gary Johnson (Libertarian) 4%

Jill Stein (Green) 1%

Donald Trump (R) 48%

U.S. Senate

95% of precincts reporting

Russ Feingold (D) 47%

Ron Johnson (i) (R) 50%

7th Congressional District

97% of precincts reporting

Sean Duffy (i) (R) 62%

Mary Hoeft (D) 38%

DOUGLAS COUNTY

District Attorney

26 of 26 precincts reporting

Mark Fruehauf (D) 16,453 93%

Write-in 1,167 7%

Superior Referendum Question

Should the Wisconsin State Legislature pass legislation authorizing a Local Exposition District Tax to further economic development in the City of Superior by attracting new businesses, providing job opportunities to residents, reducing unemployment, growing business activity within the City of Superior, expanding the local tax base, encouraging tourism, and bringing needed capital into the City by implementing a Local Exposition District Tax on lodging, food and beverage consumed at local establishments and car rentals for the purpose of acquiring and managing exposition center facilities and other development related to the Better City Superior Plan?

All precincts reporting

Yes 8,891 75%

No 2,890 25%