Early results in Duluth-area races
These numbers only include votes from people who voted on Election Day, and do not include early or absentee votes. Results were collected by the Duluth News Tribune and WDIO-TV.
State Senate District 7
- Erik Simonson - 23,374
- Donna Bergstrom - 13,050
State House District 7A
- Jennifer Schultz - 13,034
- Dylan Raddant - 6,511
State House District 7B
- Liz Olson - 11,767
- Cody Barringer - 5,071
St. Louis County Board District 2
- Patrick Boyle - 7,990
- Linda Ross Sellner - 4,045
St. Louis County Board District 3
- Beth Olson - 6,754
- Jay Fosle - 5,302