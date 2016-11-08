Search
    Early results in Duluth-area races

    By News Tribune Today at 9:32 p.m.
    Florence Rawn of Duluth places her ballot in the ballot counting machine at Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Duluth Tuesday afternoon. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

    These numbers only include votes from people who voted on Election Day, and do not include early or absentee votes. Results were collected by the Duluth News Tribune and WDIO-TV.

    Check back to duluthnewstribune.com for full stories and official results in these races and more.

     

    State Senate District 7

    • Erik Simonson - 23,374
    • Donna Bergstrom - 13,050
     

    State House District 7A

    • Jennifer Schultz - 13,034
    • Dylan Raddant - 6,511
     

    State House District 7B

    • Liz Olson - 11,767
    • Cody Barringer - 5,071
     

    St. Louis County Board District 2

    • Patrick Boyle - 7,990
    • Linda Ross Sellner - 4,045
     

    St. Louis County Board District 3

    • Beth Olson - 6,754
    • Jay Fosle - 5,302
      
