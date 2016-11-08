Astro Bob blog: Jupiter Joins the Zodiacal Light Before Dawn

Skip to main content
By
Bob King
Today at 7:42 p.m.
Jupiter and the zodiacal light appear before dawn this morning over Lake Superior. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
To calm my mind on Election Day morning, I took off before dawn for Lake Superior and slipped into that heavenly time machine.
Read post here
.
