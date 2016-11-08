Another ridge of warmer air is set to roll over the Northland through the weekend. This may boost our temperatures well into the 60s. The weekend looks to see more sun, too. The pattern looks like it will start changing next week.

-Meteorologist Justin Liles

Forecast:

Wednesday: Another clear day H: 60 L: 36

Thursday: Lots of sunshine H: 58 L: 43

Friday: Happy Veterans Day H: 45 L: 37

Saturday: A chilly morning H: 52 L: 28

Sunday: Still really nice H: 54 L: 42

Monday: Increasing clouds H: 53 L: 43

Tuesday: Terrific Tuesday H: 54 L: 42