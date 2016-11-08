Wednesday's forecast for Duluth and the Northland: Unseasonably warm weather continues
This is once again turning into a warm November. I say "again" because we started November 2015 nearly the same way. The only exception is that this year, we're looking at record heat in November.
Another ridge of warmer air is set to roll over the Northland through the weekend. This may boost our temperatures well into the 60s. The weekend looks to see more sun, too. The pattern looks like it will start changing next week.
-Meteorologist Justin Liles
Forecast:
Wednesday: Another clear day H: 60 L: 36
Thursday: Lots of sunshine H: 58 L: 43
Friday: Happy Veterans Day H: 45 L: 37
Saturday: A chilly morning H: 52 L: 28
Sunday: Still really nice H: 54 L: 42
Monday: Increasing clouds H: 53 L: 43
Tuesday: Terrific Tuesday H: 54 L: 42