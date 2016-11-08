Search
    Wednesday's forecast for Duluth and the Northland: Unseasonably warm weather continues

    By Justin Liles, chief meteorologist Today at 7:23 p.m.
    This is once again turning into a warm November. I say "again" because we started November 2015 nearly the same way. The only exception is that this year, we're looking at record heat in November.

    Another ridge of warmer air is set to roll over the Northland through the weekend. This may boost our temperatures well into the 60s. The weekend looks to see more sun, too. The pattern looks like it will start changing next week.

    Forecast:

    Wednesday: Another clear day H: 60 L: 36

    Thursday: Lots of sunshine H: 58 L: 43

    Friday: Happy Veterans Day H: 45 L: 37

    Saturday: A chilly morning H: 52 L: 28

    Sunday: Still really nice H: 54 L: 42

    Monday: Increasing clouds H: 53 L: 43

    Tuesday: Terrific Tuesday H: 54 L: 42

