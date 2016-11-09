Bob King's "Night Sky with the Naked Eye: How to Find Planets, Constellations, Satellites and Other Night Sky Wonders Without a Telescope" was released Tuesday, Nov. 8. Listen here to find out what inspired him to write a book, where you can buy your copy and where you can have him sign your book.

What we are into this week: The crispness of the fall season, prepping for deer hunting, the book “The Red Car” by Marcy Dermansky and a witches absinthe party.

