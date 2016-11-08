Lines to register, but voting in Duluth going smoothly

That was the report at mid-afternoon from City Clerk Jeff Cox who said voter turnout is very strong city-wide.

That was already happening even before today as Duluthians set records with 1,787 early voting ballots and 6,487 absentee ballots — "far above usual," Cox said. Nearly 600 people voted on Saturday alone when the city offered early voting at City Hall.

The heavy early voting was in part because of the strong interest in this presidential election, in part due to deer hunting season and in part due to state election laws that made it easier to vote early, Cox noted.

Earlier today, lines started forming at Vineyard Church, where many College of St. Scholastica students vote, at the University of Minnesota Duluth and in other neighborhoods that have high resident turnover and lots of new voters every few years. But "they were standing quietly and not complaining," Cox said.

In neighborhoods where most voters have already registered "people are getting in and getting out as usual," Cox said.

In Precinct 30, at Elim Lutheran Church, one ballot counting machine was malfunctioning at one point because the plug wouldn't stay in the outlet. A backup unit was brought in and all ballots were counted properly, Cox said.