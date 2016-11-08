Search
    Hunter found dead in the woods in central Minnesota

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:34 a.m.

    LITTLE FALLS, Minn. -- A 41-year-old man was found Monday, Nov. 7, deceased in the woods after suffering an apparent gunshot wound in central Minnesota.

    Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reported deputies were called at 5:04 p.m. to a possible hunting accident on property near the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Jewel Road in Belle

    Prairie Township east of Little Falls.

    According to the sheriff’s office, Terrence Brisk was found deceased by a family member. Brisk was believed to be hunting as he was wearing blaze orange.

    Larsen states their office is actively investigating this case and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (320) 632-9233.

    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
