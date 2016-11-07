Tuesday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Cooler, but still above average
Skies will continue to clear out this morning as another area of high pressure approaches the Upper Midwest. Winds out of the northwest will usher in slightly cooler air from Canada, but we expect to stay well above average through Thursday. Temperatures will warm back up into the mid-50s just as folks head to the ballots today. The sunshine will linger through the middle of the week, and then a few clouds are possible on Thursday.
SEVEN-DAY FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 54, low 41.
Wednesday: Plenty of sunshine, high 56, low 34.
Thursday: Increasing clouds, blustery, high 58, low 39.
Friday: Clear and cooler, high 46, low 35.
Saturday: Sunny, high 50, low 29.
Sunday: Mix of clouds and sun, high 54, low 38.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 49, low 39.