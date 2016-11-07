Duluth School Board meets with Montessori reps

Officials from the three-year-old Montessori school asked the entire board for a meeting following the rejections of three building offers, the first one made last April. Three board members — Alanna Oswald, Harry Welty and Art Johnston — asked that such a meeting be put on an agenda.

The 120-student, toddler-through-eighth-grade private, tuition-based school has made offers for the Secondary Technical Center on the Central High School campus and Rockridge and Nettleton elementary schools. They were each rejected by board chairwoman Annie Harala and district administration based on a board policy that prevents it from selling to other K-12 entities, viewing them as competition. The decision was made, Harala has said, because of the process last spring of deciding against suspension of the policy to negotiate the sale of the Central High School property for Duluth Edison Charter Schools.

Many Rivers' head of school Mark Niedermier Monday laid out why he thinks the school is different from public school, citing mixed-age classrooms, uninterrupted work cycles and self-directed learning among the reasons. He said the school doesn't have a gym or library, or other common areas, and is in need of a united school for reasons of space and philosophy. Currently it operates out of two locations.

John Kliewer, chairman of the school's board of trustees, said he thinks the board should consider suspension of the policy on a case-by-case basis, calling a blanket application of it "controversial" and possibly leading to a loss of "good will" for area schools.

Many Rivers is "very little competition, if at all," he said. "We're not trying to do a better job of what you do. We are trying to do something different."

In 2013 when news first surfaced that Duluth Edison was interested in Central, Duluth district Superintendent Bill Gronseth told the News Tribune he wouldn't recommend to the board a policy change, but might consider individual offers by making exceptions to the policy.

If there was an offer for Morgan Park Middle School, for example, he said at the time, consideration would be more likely than for Central, with its higher market value.

On Monday Gronseth asked whether there was any truth to a rumor about Many Rivers seeking charter school status, which would make it a public, state-funded entity. Other board members said they, too, had heard from parents of Montessori students that that was a goal.

Niedermier said the topic has been raised, but the school has no plans to go down that path.

"It might be wishful thinking on the part of parents who want a tuition-free Montessori," he said.

Member Rosie Loeffler-Kemp said she came prepared to hear more about the school, but not about the board's sale policy. She said she didn't think the two entities were different in that they both value the uniqueness of their students.

"I feel we share that philosophy here with every one of our children," she said.

Member David Kirby asked why the group split from the Duluth Montessori School to form its own.

Kliewer said Many Rivers is supportive of the other school, but the split was based on different visions.

Niedermier and Kliewer said all three building proposals — with offers ranging from $3.5 million for the STC building to $370,000 for Nettleton — still stand. Board member Nora Sandstad asked that they be resubmitted for consideration.

Member Art Johnston said he hopes the board looks at the Montessori school differently from other offers it has had, and considers it not only because of the debt the district holds from buildings continuing to sit empty, but because the Many Rivers school "is a member of the community educating our children."

The board last spring rejected suspension of its policy to negotiate a sale for a Duluth Edison high school largely based on fears that students leaving the district to attend the school would mean less state aid, thereby reducing resources for Duluth school district kids.

The three buildings in question were closed as part of the district's long-range facilities plan.