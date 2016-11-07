The Puritan design of the state's iconic emblem — Georgia's sticker has a peach on it, lots of other states have flags or other icons — was not the result of a deeply considered design plan.

Indeed, the Minnesota secretary of state staffer who helped bring the design to the state doubted the utility of even having the sticker.

"I think this is the craziest idea in the world," Joe Mansky said he told staffers back in the early 1990s after his then-boss Secretary of State Joan Growe told him about the idea of passing out stickers at the polls to encourage people to turn out.

But Mansky, who now directs elections for Ramsey County, followed through anyway.

"You know when my boss tells me to do something, I do it, so we made this very simple design, the red circle with the very plain font that says 'I voted,' " Mansky said.

And the design stuck.

In fact, that very plain design was passed into law in 1993.

"The secretary of state, county auditor, municipal clerk, or school district clerk may provide stickers which contain the words "I VOTED" and nothing more. Election judges may offer a sticker of this type to each voter who has signed the polling place roster or voter signature certificate," the law says.

While the design has stood the test of time, Mansky said he would have no problem if election officials of the future changed it.

"I would be happy if my successors went and improved on my design," he said.

Of course, that may require a change in the law. Manksy is also considering a change himself.

"I'm going to look into next year producing some buttons that we can hand out to the pre-election voters, rather than the stickers ... if they come into our office to vote," he said. The sticker design may have lasted for two decades but the stickers themselves rarely survive for weeks.