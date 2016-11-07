Sneak peek at Bentleyville

From 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, there will be family activities provided by the Duluth Police Department, Duluth Lions Club, YMCA, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, American Red Cross, Glensheen, Kat Country 98.9 FM and others.

Bentleyville will provide hot cocoa and cookies to everyone at the free event. Those who bring nonperishable food items or new, unwrapped toys for the Salvation Army will be able to go inside Bentleyville’s 128-foot-tall tree that is decorated with 150,000 LED lights.

Bentleyville opens for the season on Nov. 19; find more information at bentleyvilleusa.org.