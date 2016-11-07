Superior View fire's cause still unknown

More than a year later, the burned building still stands, partly covered by a large tarpaulin.

Rob Gannucci, who owned Superior View before closing it this fall, said he doesn't have any idea how the fire started. There was speculation that a tossed-away cigarette might have set dry leaves near the building on fire, he said.

Jennifer Longaecker, a spokeswoman for the state fire marshal's office, said the cause of the fire is undetermined and the investigation remains open. However, she said, arson is not suspected.

The facility's former director of nursing, Jaime Tuura, now the nursing manager at Golden Oaks of Proctor, said he personally considers the fire "suspicious in nature."

"It started ... in a corner, behind a 4-foot hedge ... a long distance away from the smoking patio, a long distance away from neighbors and a long distance away from the road, in broad daylight," said Tuura, who said he was a volunteer firefighter for 15 years and a certified arson investigator.

Tuura said he feared the worst when he arrived on the scene of the fire on Oct. 16 of last year. The building housed clients with severe dementia, he said.

"It was nearly impossible," Tuura said. "How anybody did survive through that fire, let alone 14 residents and staff ... was amazing to me. I totally expected to find bodies."

The displaced residents quickly were transferred to Edgewood Vista, about 4 minutes away, where a wing of the facility was available.