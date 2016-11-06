Monday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Cooler air on the way
After three consecutive days of reaching or toppling record-high temperatures in Duluth, a weak cold front will swing through the Upper Midwest today and bring lower (but still above average) highs for the workweek. A few showers are possible this afternoon, but we'll see temperatures climbing well into the 50s. Cooler air from Canada will keep temperatures in the low 50s for Election Day, but the sunshine will return through the middle of the week.
SEVEN-DAY FORECAST
Monday: Few showers, high 58, low 43.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 50, low 44.
Wednesday: Plenty of sun, high 55, low 38.
Thursday: Increasing clouds, high 58, low 37.
Friday: A.M. clouds, P.M. sun, high 46, low 40.
Saturday: Mostly clear, high 50, low 32.
Sunday: Partly sunny, high 52, low 38.