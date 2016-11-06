After three consecutive days of reaching or toppling record-high temperatures in Duluth, a weak cold front will swing through the Upper Midwest today and bring lower (but still above average) highs for the workweek. A few showers are possible this afternoon, but we'll see temperatures climbing well into the 50s. Cooler air from Canada will keep temperatures in the low 50s for Election Day, but the sunshine will return through the middle of the week.