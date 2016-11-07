UPDATE: Charges pending in Superior knifing incident

Superior police said the man is suspected of slitting the throat of a 22-year-old man during a fight outside Builder’s Saloon, 619 Tower Ave., just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

The first officers to arrive at the scene following a 911 call located the suspect on the ground, semi-conscious with small cuts, scrapes and contusions, police said.

While officers were at the scene, a separate 911 call reported a knifing victim in the area. Officers responded and met with the victim, "who was holding a cloth to his neck while his neck was bleeding profusely," police reported Monday.

The victim, who has not been identified by police, was transported to a local hospital. His condition was not available Monday.

A friend of the victim, who witnessed the incident, gave a suspect description that matched the 30-year-old man police had found.

The News Tribune generally does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.

Surveillance video from the area shows the altercation, police said, "with two men fighting and one trying to break up the fight. The video also shows the victim of the knifing and the witness leave the scene."

The incident remained under investigation on Monday.