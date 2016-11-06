In Minnesota, the only statewide races are a little-followed one for Supreme Court justice and a ballot question on whether to change how state legislators' pay is set. Once every 12 years the ballot is void of a statewide political race. There is no contest for governor; no mention of U.S. senator, attorney general, state auditor or secretary of state.

And there's only one statewide race in Wisconsin, though it's a close one: A U.S. Senate rematch between Republican Ron Johnson and Democrat Russ Feingold, six years after Johnson ousted Feingold from office.

Aside from that, though, the political ballot jumps from president to U.S. House, where a trio of heated races in Minnesota are getting plenty of attention — and money.

And perhaps most important to Minnesota voters, every one of the 201 legislative seats are up for election.

Each voter can pick just one state representative and one Senate candidate, but as a whole Minnesota voters will decide whether Republicans remain in control of at least one legislative body, or if they give Gov. Mark Dayton his wish to have fellow Democrats control the House and Senate, giving him a better chance of passing his wishes during his final two years in office.

The rarest factor of all in the election run-up is that things are so strangely unpredictable that people usually in the know are making no predictions about how things will turn out.

"In general, it feels like it is 50-50 all over the place," Minnesota Republican Chairman Keith Downey said.

Not only are there plenty of close races, but the election year rarities make it difficult to predict who will vote — and the presidential race, with someone like Republican Donald Trump who could attract voters who normally do not go to the polls, makes trusting polls tough.

Downey said Republicans may get support from Trump voters who seldom go to the polls, which could help the GOP up and down the ballot. Democrats, meanwhile, "are having to work really hard to motivate their base" in light presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's well-publicized email and other problems.

Not so, Chairman Ken Martin of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party said.

Minnesota Democrats became complacent given the fact that it appeared Clinton would continue the party tradition of taking Minnesota, the chairman said. However, Martin said, the late-October announcement that the FBI was looking into more Clinton emails prompted an influx of donations and volunteering by Democrats who had been sitting out the campaign.

"It has reinvigorated our base," Martin said. "In a weird way, it is going to backfire on Republicans."

Getting out supporters on Election Day is key for both parties, and Democrats long have had the upper hand in using data to target their voters. Downey admitted that in some areas Democrats still lead in that effort, but said late last month that "we have been building for weeks now for a final eight-day get-out-the-vote effort" that he said will be the GOP's best yet.

Downey said Republican-leaning groups are financing the get-out-the-vote effort, even as the party faces financial problems.

Martin, however, sees a different Republican Party. He predicted the GOP will suffer because while the Clinton campaign is working with other Democrats to get out the vote, that is not the case with Trump.

"It's completely absent," Martin said of a Trump effort to get voters to the polls.

Millions of dollars, mostly from organizations other than the candidates' campaigns, are spilling into legislative districts. Much of that money goes to rip apart one candidate in each race.

However, far more money is headed to contested U.S. House races, including the 8th Congressional District's race between U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Stewart Mills in what will be one of the most expensive congressional races in the country, if not the most expensive.

Besides the Mills-Nolan race in Northeastern, north central and east central Minnesota, U.S. House races that have attracted national attention are one in the western Twin Cities between Republican U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen and Democratic state Sen. Terri Bonoff and an open seat in the southern Twin Cities and areas south between Republican Jason Lewis and Democrat Angie Craig.

In Northeastern Minnesota, among the various legislative races there are open seats in Senate District 7 (Duluth), House District 7B (western Duluth) and House District 6A (western Iron Range).

Four St. Louis County Board seats are up for election, including open seats in the 3rd (western Duluth) and 7th (Hibbing and southwestern parts of the county) districts.

Voters will elect mayors in contested races in Proctor, Grand Rapids, Two Harbors, International Falls, Gilbert, Hoyt Lakes and Babbitt, among other communities. There are city council seats up for election in Hermantown, Silver Bay, Cloquet, Two Harbors, Chisholm, Ely, Hibbing, Proctor, Virginia and many other municipalities across the region.

Voters in Hermantown and Virginia will weigh ballot questions relating to local sales taxes. Carlton school district residents will vote on renewing an operating levy at the same amount originally passed in November 2010 and due to expire in 2017. And Cook County school district residents will vote on a $6.5 million bonding referendum to improve facilities, and an increase to the operating levy.

In Northwestern Wisconsin, in Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland counties, there's no state Senate race this year and the incumbents in both state Assembly races are running unopposed.

In Superior, residents will weigh in on an advisory referendum gauging support for asking the state Legislature to authorize a local exposition district tax in the city, to encourage large-scale development to redefine Superior's downtown.