Fire destroys Alborn barn, outbuildings

The Alborn Volunteer Fire Department responded and requested help from neighboring volunteer fire departments. Fanned by wind, the fire spread to two outbuildings, destroying them, as well as the hay barn. However, all the animals were rescued.

Firefighters on the scene finally were able to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to the nearby family home.

The fire started as a result of children playing with fire in the hay barn, according to the incident report. The fire quickly spread, and the children alerted a parent who called 911 for help.

Firefighters from Alborn, Grand Lake Solway, Meadowlands, Canosia and Northland Fire responded to extinguish the fire.