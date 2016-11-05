Sunday's forecast for Duluth and the Northland: Another very warm and sunny day
The extremely warm weather will continue for one more day, then we're looking at somewhat cooler temperatures for the upcoming week. A massive area of high pressure that has provided the autumn warmth will give way to a frontal boundary tomorrow. We'll see increasing clouds tonight with a few scattered showers tomorrow. Then another area of high pressure will create sunny skies for the middle of the week. Highs will remain in the 50s through Thursday. - Meteorologist Dan Romano
Forecast
Sunday: Sunny and warm, high 65, low 42
Monday: Few showers, high 58, low 43
Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 50, low 44
Wednesday: Plenty of sun, high of 55, low of 36
Thursday: Increasing clouds, high 58, low 37
Friday: A.M. clouds, P.M. sun, high 46, low 40
Saturday: Mostly clear, high 50, low 32