    Sunday's forecast for Duluth and the Northland: Another very warm and sunny day

    By Dan Romano, WDIO meteorologist Today at 9:07 p.m.

    The extremely warm weather will continue for one more day, then we're looking at somewhat cooler temperatures for the upcoming week. A massive area of high pressure that has provided the autumn warmth will give way to a frontal boundary tomorrow. We'll see increasing clouds tonight with a few scattered showers tomorrow. Then another area of high pressure will create sunny skies for the middle of the week. Highs will remain in the 50s through Thursday. - Meteorologist Dan Romano

    Sunday: Sunny and warm, high 65, low 42

    Monday: Few showers, high 58, low 43

    Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 50, low 44

    Wednesday: Plenty of sun, high of 55, low of 36

    Thursday: Increasing clouds, high 58, low 37

    Friday: A.M. clouds, P.M. sun, high 46, low 40

    Saturday: Mostly clear, high 50, low 32

