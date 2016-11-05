Sundin, Line face off in House District 11A

The district includes all of Carlton County, along with two townships in northern Pine County and a portion of south-central St. Louis County, including the Brookston area.

Sundin, 59, of Esko is seeking a third term in St. Paul. He told the Pine Journal of Cloquet that the top two issues facing Minnesota are passing "an equitable and comprehensive transportation plan for the entire state," and addressing mental health needs.

"Our hospital emergency rooms are swamped with patients in need of immediate care. Law enforcement officers are continually processing distressed individuals who need psychiatric care rather than handcuffs and incarceration. Oftentimes drug and alcohol addictions are contributing factors. If we can treat individuals as patients rather than criminals, they stand a chance of recovery and will not weigh down the court system," he told the Pine Journal. "We need to get past the stigma and uneasiness and deal with saving lives rather than hoping this issue will resolve itself."

Line, 61, a businessman from Barnum, said he sees the top two issues facing the state as taxes and jobs.

"My first bill will be to attempt to supply property tax relief to the Cloquet school district property owners to mitigate the recent tax increase issue," he told the Pine Journal. "This will help the (youths) in their first house, many seniors who are on fixed incomes and those struggling to make ends meet. In addition, I would work to reduce state taxes on retirement income."

He also called for promoting "new and expanded business throughout the area to provide a wide variety of jobs for the people across the area.”

In Senate District 11, which includes all of House District 11A as well as the rest of Pine County and portions of Kanabec County, Sen. Tony Lourey, DFL-Kerrick, is running for re-election against Republican challenger Michael Cummins.

Lourey, 49, is seeking a fourth term in the Senate, after being elected in 2006, 2010 and 2012. He told the Pine Journal that the top two issues facing Minnesota are addressing the mental health crisis — “with an emphasis on proven community-based and crisis intervention services” — and advancing a plan for transportation funding.

“One of the failings of the last legislative session is the House not compromising on a transportation bill to balance the needs of rural Minnesota with those of the metro,” he said. “As anyone travelling the district knows, our roads are in rough shape. Without state assistance, it is unlikely they will be improved anytime soon. We need a dedicated funding source for roads and bridges, while recognizing that the metro has different needs. It is only by bridging this divide we can get a worthwhile transportation bill.”

Cummins, 53, is a contractor from Brook Park and previously ran against Lourey in 2010. He said health care is the top issue facing Minnesota.

“As providers either leave our exchange or have large rate increases, it is leaving Minnesota families trying to figure out how to cover the added costs,” he told the Pine Journal. “While I prefer that we repeal Obamacare (the Affordable Care Act) or MNsure, there is little doubt that we need to start looking at more affordable options, whether that be out-of-state companies or signing Minnesota up for the national exchange.”

Cummins cited education, transportation and energy as among other top issues facing the state.