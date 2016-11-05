Duluth hits 70 degrees, breaks the record high

Duluth set a new record for a high temperature Saturday. The temperature in Duluth reached 70 degrees at 1:58 p.m. Saturday, breaking the old record of 68 degrees for Nov. 5 set in 1975, according to the National Weather Service. The city could break another record today. The forecasted temperature is expected to reach mid- to upper 60s today. The record for Nov. 6 is 66 degrees, dating back to 1916, according to the National Weather Service. The average temperature for Nov. 6 is around 41 degrees. Duluth tied the record for Nov. 4 when it reached a high temperature of 69 degrees on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.