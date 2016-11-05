The project failed to receive funding last month among $80 million Minnesota officials granted to affordable housing projects around the state.

Last week, Cloquet schools Superintendent Ken Scarbrough sent an announcement saying the school district received a cancellation agreement from developer Sherman Associates regarding the purchase agreement executed last May for the repurposing of Cloquet Middle School.

“The state did not award Sherman Associates’ middle school project the tax credits for which the company had applied, so the financing of the repurposing project did not seem favorable,” he wrote. “According to the terms of the purchase agreement, Sherman Associates has notified the school district that it is not continuing with the project.”

When the Cloquet school district put out its original request for proposals for the existing middle school, Sherman Associates was the only company to submit a proposal. One other company had been interested, said Cloquet Community Development Director Holly Butcher, but when they were informed that Sherman had submitted, they declined to submit an application.

Butcher explained previously that the RFP was written in such a way that only housing developers with housing tax credit experience and a portfolio of successful housing products using state programs would qualify to apply.

As proposed, the apartment building would have retained many of the school building features, including some blackboards or lockers in individual apartments, plus the auditorium — a feature the new middle school does not include and which would have been available for community use. Sherman Associates also had revised its proposal after neighbors and planning commission members expressed concern that there wouldn’t be adequate parking.

Initial estimates put the total costs for renovating the middle school at nearly $15.2 million, with $11.8 million for construction and site work. A little more than half the funding was requested from the Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program. In addition, Sherman Associates was applying for another $5.5 million in historic tax equity.

Scarbrough said the Cloquet School Board will review the cancellation agreement at its Nov. 14 meeting. He said school district officials are exploring options for the future of the current middle school building and property.

“The board has said that any plans for the current Cloquet Middle School property must meet and be in the best interests of the Cloquet community,” Scarbrough said.

A study completed in 2014 concluded that Cloquet and Scanlon need 260 new rental units by 2025.