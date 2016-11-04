Young voters struggle with presidential choices

Zac Verduzco, a College of St. Scholastica sophomore studying chemistry, said he struggles to identify with any of Donald Trump's or Hillary Clinton's policies.

"I don't understand how we ended up with Hillary and Trump," Verduzco said, frustration in his voice. "Either Trump or Clinton — I don't have very much to relate to them with."

In a Reuters/lpsos poll taken last month, 18- to 34-year-olds were slightly less likely to cast a ballot for president this year than the same age group was in the 2012 presidential election.

About 52 percent of the millennials polled this fall said they were "certain or almost certain to vote," Reuters reported — down from about 56 percent four years ago.

Many young voters on the Democratic side supported Sen. Bernie Sanders in the primaries, but some have been lukewarm to Clinton. Trump's statements have turned away some young Republican voters. Political scientists have expressed concern the negative attitude toward the current election could discourage that generation from voting in future elections, Reuters reported.

Verduzco said the particularly negative election cycle soured any desire to vote for one of the two major party candidates. He said he wants his vote to go to someone with similar values and someone who is also a good person. He said he doesn't believe Trump or Clinton fit either of those personal requirements.

"You never really hear good things on the news about them," Verduzco said of Trump and Clinton.

CSS senior Shannon Phelps and CSS juniors Alex Jordan and Carly Sandmann each are studying social work. Although Clinton is the first woman to be nominated for president by a major party, Sandmann said that alone does not help Clinton resonate with young voters — young women in particular.

As of last week, Clinton's long background in politics had not convinced Sandmann she is the right person to vote for. Sandmann said Clinton's past support of certain policies and bills are inconsistent with Clinton's current pledge to improve equality in the U.S.

Sandmann, Phelps and Jordan also said the debates had not helped clear up confusion about who to vote for. The debates were almost too frustrating to watch, they said.

"They just yelled at each other the whole time and didn't answer anything," Jordan said.

The three students said that when they received their absentee ballots, they did not know who most of the people on the ballot were. As students, Phelps said, they don't have time to do extra research on candidates who are not in the debates. Sandmann said presidential debates should be open to candidates who receive smaller percentages of support in the polls.

"If we want to hear from candidates, shouldn't we hear from all of them?" Sandmann said.

Some young voters who are dissatisfied with the Republican and Democratic options for president have thrown their support behind Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson, Green Party candidate Jill Stein or others on the ballot.

USA Today reported this week on the results of a poll showing that 8 percent of millennials who are likely voters support Johnson and 4 percent support Stein. Five percent said they did not plan to vote or did not know who to vote for.

Unsure of who to vote for, Verduzco said he turned to an online election quiz for guidance. The quiz said his values aligned best with Johnson. After further research, Verduzco said he decided to vote third party in the upcoming election.

But some voters feel a ballot cast for a third party is a wasted vote.

"Not enough people vote third party," Phelps said, adding that in her opinion, "If you vote third party, you're throwing away your vote."

Paul Kim, a University of Minnesota Duluth sophomore studying marketing, said he is a Democrat and plans to vote for Clinton. While he has decided to vote along party lines, Kim said Clinton has showed a "deceiving side" during this election cycle.

"I don't agree with her style of approaching this election," Kim said.

Phelps, Jordan, Sandmann and Kim each said the election is particularly concerning for college students because the future president could greatly affect the workforce they'll enter upon graduation.

Kim said he made his voting decision by examining each candidate's agenda on issues that might be beneficial to a college graduate, such as plans to lower unemployment rates.

"That's something to consider, especially for graduating students," he said.

Kim said this presidential election is unique in that the candidates' personalities seems to matter more than proposed policies.

"Right now we're voting on who the person is and not how they will affect our country," Kim said.

Immersed in the election, but unable to vote

The presidential election cycle and debates have been frustrating enough for voters. But what has this election cycle been like for people who live in the U.S. but can't vote on Tuesday?

Sandy Davidson-Hunt, a College of St. Scholastica junior from Ontario studying chemistry, said the presidential election will not affect him long-term unless he stays in the U.S. after graduation. He said that from his perspective, many students who can vote do not fully support Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton.

"Everyone's on the fence," Davidson-Hunt said. "So it's kind of pick your poison."

Christine Etima, a CSS junior studying social work, moved to Proctor 16 years ago from Uganda. She cannot vote because she is a permanent resident without citizenship. Etima said her way of participating in the election is having discussions with other people about who to vote for.

As a college student, Etima said loans are an important issue to her. As an immigrant, she said she finds Trump's proposed immigration policy and rhetoric on the issue concerning.

"So far it's been really stressful watching the candidates speak," Etima said. "It's just more about getting the other people than worrying about the American people."