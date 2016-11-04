Judge hears case brought by Minnesota election judges

The combined hearings — held four days before the November election — addressed four lawsuits brought up by election judges through the Minnesota Voters Alliance.

The civil suits address the interpretation of a state law that requires election judges to give ballots to voters who have been challenged as ineligible, as long as they self-certify that they are actually permitted to vote.

Election judges are being told that if someone is marked in a polling roster as challenged because they are a felon, ward of the state or a non-citizen and that person certifies that they are none of those things, the judges should allow them to vote, the suit says.

The polling roster should be taken as final, the suit claims, and no election judge should be allowed to override it. If the election judges give ballots to the people who are marked as ineligible, the judges could be assisting ineligible voters to cast ballots, the suit says.

The Minnesota Voters Alliance, which has long claimed there is more election fraud in Minnesota than election officials acknowledge, has encouraged election judges to refuse to follow the rules regarding who gets to vote set out in this year's elections guide. The group says 260 self-identified election judges have signed a pledge not to obey the rules on Election Day.

The Secretary of State's office has said that's not an option, and that election officials don't have the authority to change the law.

Bartsh said Friday that she will decide on a jurisdictional question pertaining to one of the cases before the election. She did not specify when she will decide on the other cases requesting temporary restraining orders.