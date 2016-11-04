Hunters urged to watch for missing northern Minnesota teen

In an updated news release Friday morning, Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin urged those entering the woods for this weekend’s Minnesota deer opener to check property and outbuildings for any signs of the teen.

Jourdain was last seen Monday night and was reported missing Tuesday morning. Police initially believed Jourdain was a runaway but they are now treating him as a missing person.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Bemidji Police Department, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force have joined the search and have used a bloodhound and a helicopter, according to the release.

Jourdain’s family and friends spent Friday searching, but according to his aunt Alexandra Tanner, nothing has been found and there has been no activity from Jourdain’s social media accounts.

“There have been no signs,” Tanner said. “Nobody has seen anything, nobody has heard anything, his social media accounts haven’t been used. No sign whatsoever of him.”

The family will continue searching Saturday.

Jourdain is described as a 6-foot-4-inch, 175-pound Native American male with short, dark brown hair and brown eyes. Thought initial reports said he was last seen wearing a blue and grey hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants, the latest release said he was wearing blue jeans, and police released cell phone pictures of Jourdain apparently taken Monday.

If you have had contact with Jourdain since he was last seen, or know his current whereabouts, police are asking that you contact the law enforcement center at (218) 333-9111.