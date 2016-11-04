Marshall School sixth-graders release weather balloon

With the help of the National Weather Service, students from Dave Johnson's science classes gathered to fill, release and watch the balloon as it floated out over Lake Superior.

"We used this opportunity to bring science to life," said Johnson — "Mr. DJ" to his students. "The real-life part certainly is fun."

The balloon was let go at about 1:20 p.m. while the school band played Europe's "The Final Countdown." Carol Christenson, warning coordination meteorologist with the Weather Service in Duluth, said it would take only about two hours before it landed — most likely somewhere in Northwestern Wisconsin.

The balloon tracked temperature, pressure, wind and its coordinates — so it would be easy to find when the balloon popped and the equipment parachuted back to the ground. The balloon also was equipped with two GoPro cameras, one of which took pictures of the balloon each minute while the other shot footage of the balloon's flight.

"It went super," Christenson said of the launch. "All I had to do is sit back and watch. It was a good experience for us, too, because one of our missions is to help educate people on the weather."

Among the students who took part was sixth-grader Claira Stager, who said the best part was being able to help out.

"We all got to participate," she said. "It wasn't just adults doing it. We got to help let it go so it was a lot more fun."

Sasha Kline, another sixth-grader, said there was a lot that had to happen before they could let the balloon go.

"We had to find a good weather day, and we had to wear gloves because the oils from our skin could affect when the balloon pops," she said. "But Mr. DJ made it a really fun hands-on activity."

Johnson said he has an interest in geographic information systems (GIS) and is planning on using the data from the balloon to create story maps in his classes. He said he was planning on driving out to try to find the balloon either late Friday or sometime today.

The balloon launch was sponsored by Kern and Company and a grant from St. Louis County.