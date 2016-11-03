Zoo operating under winter hours

The zoo is now operating under winter hours through April 30.

Over the winter the zoo will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Monday, with the last admission at 3 p.m. It will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The zoo also welcomes visitors for special events such as birthday parties, field trips and other gatherings year-round.

Find more information online at lszooduluth.org or call (218) 730-4500.