Science of brewing beer

A new science education series kicks off Saturday at Bent Paddle Brewing in Lincoln Park. Held by the University of Minnesota Duluth’s Swenson College of Science and Engineering, “Science on Tap” events are meant to bring science education to the (adult) people. How to carbonate beer and create the right conditions for fermentation will be demonstrated by UMD professors. Also discussed will be the gravity of beer and how microbes affect beer. The event is from 5-7:30 p.m. and includes “free pint upgrades.”